High School Sports

Cary Harris is named football coach at Calabasas

Cary Harris
Cary Harris, selected 183rd overall in the 2009 NFL draft out of USC, is the new football coach at Calabasas.
(Rick Stewart / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 13, 2020
2:50 PM
Calabasas has hired Glendale High football coach Cary Harris as its new coach.

It’s one Trojan replacing another. Harris, who played defensive back at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and USC, will take over for former USC linebacker Chris Claiborne.

It will be a challenging assignment for the 32-year-old Harris. Calabasas was one of eight teams in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs last season and has put together a formidable nonleague schedule for 2020 even though the Coyotes have lost several key players to transfer.

“I’m all about working with players and being dedicated to the community,” Harris said. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”

At Glendale, the team went 1-9 and 1-8 in his two seasons as head coach as he tried to rebuild and rejuvenate a struggling program.

Harris has learned under some pretty good coaches, including Kevin Rooney at Notre Dame and Pete Carroll at USC.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
