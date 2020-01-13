Cary Harris is named football coach at Calabasas

Calabasas has hired Glendale High football coach Cary Harris as its new coach.

It’s one Trojan replacing another. Harris, who played defensive back at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and USC, will take over for former USC linebacker Chris Claiborne.

It will be a challenging assignment for the 32-year-old Harris. Calabasas was one of eight teams in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs last season and has put together a formidable nonleague schedule for 2020 even though the Coyotes have lost several key players to transfer.

“I’m all about working with players and being dedicated to the community,” Harris said. “I’m excited for this opportunity.”

At Glendale, the team went 1-9 and 1-8 in his two seasons as head coach as he tried to rebuild and rejuvenate a struggling program.

Harris has learned under some pretty good coaches, including Kevin Rooney at Notre Dame and Pete Carroll at USC.