Prep basketball roundup: Harvard-Westlake overcomes 18-point deficit to defeat Crespi

IMG_0583.jpg
Adam Hinton scored 18 points to rally Harvard-Westlake to a 54-51 victory over Crespi.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 22, 2020
6:50 PM
Facing an 18-point deficit in the third quarter on Wednesday night, Harvard-Westlake rallied to defeat Crespi 54-51 in a Mission League game.

Adam Hinton made six threes and finished with 18 points for the Wolverines (20-2, 5-0), who remain in the hunt for a Southern Section Open Division playoff berth.

St. Francis defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 83-59. Andre Henry finished with 28 points. Chaminade defeated Alemany 71-59. Keith Higgins scored 22 points. Brandon Whitney had 25 points for Alemany.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei ended a two-game losing streak with a 64-27 rout of JSerra. Devin Askew led five players in double figures with 16 points. Ian Martinez didn’t play much because of an injury. St. John Bosco defeated Santa Margarita 62-53. Wynton Brown scored 17 points. Servitre received 27 points from Tajavis Miller in a 69-60 win over Orange Lutheran.

In the West Valley League, Taft broke open a close game to defeat Granada Hills 58-49. Amir Gipson had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Khalil Haywood also had 17 points. Birmingham defeated Chatsworth 73-49. Cory Cofield finished with 13 points.

In the East Valley League, Julian Cruz scored 20 points in Poly’s 70-29 win over Chavez. Grant defeated Arleta 67-59. Dipa Salim scored 15 points.

In the Valley Mission League, Van Nuys gave coach Evan Porter his 100th coaching victory with a 68-51 win over Sylmar. Julian Hicks scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds.

In the Western League, University gave a scare to Westchester before losing in overtime 68-64. Brandon Egemo scored 18 points for University. Keith Dinwiddie scored 38 points to lead Fairfax past Venice 88-29.

In the Coliseum League, Fremont defeated Crenshaw in overtime 85-79. Rondell Moore scored 32 points.

Clark Slajchert scored 33 points in Oak Park’s 74-42 win over Moorpark. He made six threes, giving him 272 in his career to break the Ventura County record.

Rudy Suarez scored 41 points in Covina’s 96-45 win over Baldwin Park.

Oxnard is 23-1 after a 59-46 win over Ventura. Stacy Johnson and Kai Johnson scored 13 points apiece.

St. Anthony improved to 23-1, rallying for a 50-40 win over Bishop Montgomery. Jadon Jones had 19 points.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
