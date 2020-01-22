Prep basketball roundup: Harvard-Westlake overcomes 18-point deficit to defeat Crespi

Facing an 18-point deficit in the third quarter on Wednesday night, Harvard-Westlake rallied to defeat Crespi 54-51 in a Mission League game.

Adam Hinton made six threes and finished with 18 points for the Wolverines (20-2, 5-0), who remain in the hunt for a Southern Section Open Division playoff berth.

St. Francis defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 83-59. Andre Henry finished with 28 points. Chaminade defeated Alemany 71-59. Keith Higgins scored 22 points. Brandon Whitney had 25 points for Alemany.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei ended a two-game losing streak with a 64-27 rout of JSerra. Devin Askew led five players in double figures with 16 points. Ian Martinez didn’t play much because of an injury. St. John Bosco defeated Santa Margarita 62-53. Wynton Brown scored 17 points. Servitre received 27 points from Tajavis Miller in a 69-60 win over Orange Lutheran.

In the West Valley League, Taft broke open a close game to defeat Granada Hills 58-49. Amir Gipson had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Khalil Haywood also had 17 points. Birmingham defeated Chatsworth 73-49. Cory Cofield finished with 13 points.

In the East Valley League, Julian Cruz scored 20 points in Poly’s 70-29 win over Chavez. Grant defeated Arleta 67-59. Dipa Salim scored 15 points.

In the Valley Mission League, Van Nuys gave coach Evan Porter his 100th coaching victory with a 68-51 win over Sylmar. Julian Hicks scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds.

In the Western League, University gave a scare to Westchester before losing in overtime 68-64. Brandon Egemo scored 18 points for University. Keith Dinwiddie scored 38 points to lead Fairfax past Venice 88-29.



In the Coliseum League, Fremont defeated Crenshaw in overtime 85-79. Rondell Moore scored 32 points.

Clark Slajchert scored 33 points in Oak Park’s 74-42 win over Moorpark. He made six threes, giving him 272 in his career to break the Ventura County record.

Rudy Suarez scored 41 points in Covina’s 96-45 win over Baldwin Park.

Oxnard is 23-1 after a 59-46 win over Ventura. Stacy Johnson and Kai Johnson scored 13 points apiece.

St. Anthony improved to 23-1, rallying for a 50-40 win over Bishop Montgomery. Jadon Jones had 19 points.

