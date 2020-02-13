Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Girls’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Soccer ball
By Times Staff
Feb. 13, 2020
9:37 PM
DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday

Upland 4, Huntington Beach 0

Cypress 5, Long Beach Wilson 2

Corona Centennial 2, Hart 1

Harvard-Westlake 2, Sunny Hills 0

Santa Margarita 3, Irvine University 0

Edison 4, Trabuco Hills 0

Long Beach Poly 4, Temecula Valley 3

Los Osos 1, Aliso Niguel 1 (Los Osos advances on penalties, 6-5)

Corona del Mar 3, Mater Dei 2 (OT)

Corona Santiago 4, San Clemente 0

Villa Park 2, El Dorado 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 1, Mission Viejo 0

JSerra 4, Millikan 0

Troy 3, Newport Harbor 1

San Juan Hills 2, Vista Murrieta 1

Los Alamitos 1, Northwood 0

Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Upland at Cypress

Harvard-Westlake at Corona Centennial

Santa Margarita at Edison

Los Osos at Long Beach Poly

Corona Santiago at Corona del Mar

Villa Park at Garden Grove Pacifica

Troy at JSerra

San Juan Hills at #2 Los Alamitos

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

Mira Costa 3, West Ranch 0

Culver City 1, Downey 0

Paloma Valley 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Woodbridge 6, Ventura 0

La Mirada 1, Rosary 0

South Hills 3, Saugus 1

Yorba Linda 2, Bishop Amat 1

Rancho Cucamonga 2, Camarillo 0

Claremont 6, Lakewood 0

Warren 2, Redlands East Valley 2 (Warren advances on penalties, 4-1)

Oaks Christian 3, Redondo 2

Oak Hills 3, Moorpark 1

Brea Olinda 2, Anaheim Canyon 1 (OT)

Marina 0, Royal 0 (Marina advances on penalties, 5-4)

Capistrano Valley 2, Mayfair 0

Flintridge Sacred Heart 2, Riverside Poly 0

Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Mira Costa at Culver City

Woodbridge at Paloma Valley

La Mirada at South Hills

Yorba Linda at Rancho Cucamonga

Warren at #3 Claremont

Oaks Christian at Oak Hills

Marina at Brea Olinda

#2 Flintridge Sacred Heart at Capistrano Valley

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday

Flintridge Prep 3, Santa Barbara 2

Quartz Hill 7, Windward 0

Alta Loma 2, La Salle 1

South Torrance 1, Sonora 0

La Serna 2, Ayala 1

Buena 5, Marlborough 0

Laguna Beach 1, Citrus Valley 0

Palos Verdes 0, Placentia Valencia 0 (Palos Verdes advances on penalties, 3-0)

Oxnard 1, Knight 0

Apple Valley 3, Yucaipa 0

Santa Monica 3, Thousand Oaks 1

Etiwanda 2, Crescenta Valley 0

Diamond Bar 3, Eastside 0

Oak Park 2, Dos Pueblos 1 (OT)

Chaminade 2, Alemany 1 (OT)

Chaparral 1, St. Margaret’s 1 (Chaparral advances on penalties, 5-4)

Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Quartz Hill at #1 Flintridge Prep

Alta Loma at South Torrance

Buena at La Serna

#4 Palos Verdes at Laguna Beach

#3 Oxnard at Apple Valley

Santa Monica at Etiwanda

Diamond Bar at Oak Park

Chaminade at Chaparral

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday

Hemet 2, Valley View 1

Estancia 3, Lakewood St. Joseph 2

Torrance 2, Mayfield 0

Granite Hills 0, Montclair 0 (Granite Hills advances on penalties, 5-4)

Santa Paula 1, Beverly Hills 0

Westminster 1, La Canada 0

Foothill Tech 3, Fillmore 1

Patriot 3, Palm Desert 2

Bloomington 2, Ontario 1

Lompoc 3, La Quinta 1

North Torrance 2, Cerritos 1

Arcadia 2, Viewpoint 2 (Arcadia advances on penalties, 5-4)

Costa Mesa 1, Godinez 1 (Costa Mesa advances on penalties, 4-2)

Hacienda Heights Wilson 4, Burbank Burroughs 1

Ocean View 2, Silverado 1

Sierra Canyon 3, Monrovia 0

Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Hemet at Estancia

Torrance at Granite Hills

Westminster at Santa Paula

Foothill Tech at Patriot

#3 Bloomington at Lompoc

Arcadia at North Torrance

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Costa Mesa

Ocean View at #2 Sierra Canyon

DIVISION 5

First round, Thursday

South El Monte 4, Katella 1

Beaumont 4, Miller 0

San Dimas 3, Jurupa Valley 1

Gahr 2, Da Vinci 1

Western Christian 3, Colton 1

Rowland 2, Sierra Vista 0

Tahquitz 2, San Gorgonio 0

Archer 3, Louisville 0

Cerritos Valley Christian 2, Santa Ana 1

Brentwood 3, St. Anthony 0

Rialto 5, Sage Hill 3

Temple City 6, Hillcrest 1

Cathedral City 2, Grand Terrace 1

Charter Oak 3, Animo Leadership 0

Garden Grove Santiago 3, Anaheim 2 (OT)

California 1, Montebello 0

Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Beaumont at South El Monte

San Dimas at Gahr

Rowland at Western Christian

#4 Archer at Tahquitz

#3 Cerritos Valley Christian at Brentwood

Temple City at Rialto

Charter Oak at Cathedral City

#2 California at Garden Grove Santiago

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday

Gabrielino 7, Heritage Christian 0

Webb 6, Desert Mirage 3

Indian Springs 3, Perris 2

Rancho Verde 8, St. Mary’s Academy 0

El Rancho 1, Nogales 0

Riverside North 4, Vista del Lago 0

Santa Rosa Academy 2, Pomona Catholic 1

Arroyo Valley 2, University Prep 1

Pasadena Marshall 7, Maranatha 3

Malibu 5, Ramona Convent 1

Palmdale Aerospace 1, Schurr 0

Ontario Christian 4, Orange Vista 0

Coachella Valley 1, Riverside Notre Dame 1 (Coachella Valley advances on penalties, 5-3)

Bell Gardens 2, Oxford Academy 0

St. Bonaventure 7, Wildwood 0

Shadow Hills 3, Nuview Bridge 2

Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Gabrielino at Webb

Rancho Verde at Indian Springs

Riverside North at El Rancho

Santa Rosa Academy at Arroyo Valley

#3 Pasadena Marshall at Malibu

Ontario Christian at Palmdale Aerospace

Bell Gardens at Coachella Valley

St. Bonaventure at #2 Shadow Hills

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday

Santa Clara 13, Samueli 0

Mary Star 2, Coast Union 0

Santa Clarita Christian 10, Le Lycee 0

Milken 7, Alverno 0

Garey 1, Lennox Academy 0

Buckley 3, Shalhevet 1

Temecula Prep 2, Academy of Careers & Exploration 1

Fairmont Prep 2, Gladstone 1

Linfield Christian 8, Silver Valley 0

CAMS 2, St. Pius X- St. Matthias 1

Cobalt 7, Pilibos 0

Thacher 3, Pomona 1

Ganesha 4, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 0

Vistamar 7, Summit Leadership 0

Dunn 1, Laguna Blanca 0 (OT)

Loara 2, Connelly 0

Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Santa Clara at Mary Star

Milken at Santa Clarita Christian

Buckley at Garey

#4 Fairmont Prep at Temecula Prep

#3 Linfield Christian at CAMS

Cobalt at Thacher

Vistamar at Ganesha

#2 Loara at Dunn

Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 or 5 p.m. Championships, Feb. 28-29.

