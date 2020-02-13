Girls’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday
Upland 4, Huntington Beach 0
Cypress 5, Long Beach Wilson 2
Corona Centennial 2, Hart 1
Harvard-Westlake 2, Sunny Hills 0
Santa Margarita 3, Irvine University 0
Edison 4, Trabuco Hills 0
Long Beach Poly 4, Temecula Valley 3
Los Osos 1, Aliso Niguel 1 (Los Osos advances on penalties, 6-5)
Corona del Mar 3, Mater Dei 2 (OT)
Corona Santiago 4, San Clemente 0
Villa Park 2, El Dorado 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 1, Mission Viejo 0
JSerra 4, Millikan 0
Troy 3, Newport Harbor 1
San Juan Hills 2, Vista Murrieta 1
Los Alamitos 1, Northwood 0
Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Upland at Cypress
Harvard-Westlake at Corona Centennial
Santa Margarita at Edison
Los Osos at Long Beach Poly
Corona Santiago at Corona del Mar
Villa Park at Garden Grove Pacifica
Troy at JSerra
San Juan Hills at #2 Los Alamitos
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday
Mira Costa 3, West Ranch 0
Culver City 1, Downey 0
Paloma Valley 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Woodbridge 6, Ventura 0
La Mirada 1, Rosary 0
South Hills 3, Saugus 1
Yorba Linda 2, Bishop Amat 1
Rancho Cucamonga 2, Camarillo 0
Claremont 6, Lakewood 0
Warren 2, Redlands East Valley 2 (Warren advances on penalties, 4-1)
Oaks Christian 3, Redondo 2
Oak Hills 3, Moorpark 1
Brea Olinda 2, Anaheim Canyon 1 (OT)
Marina 0, Royal 0 (Marina advances on penalties, 5-4)
Capistrano Valley 2, Mayfair 0
Flintridge Sacred Heart 2, Riverside Poly 0
Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Mira Costa at Culver City
Woodbridge at Paloma Valley
La Mirada at South Hills
Yorba Linda at Rancho Cucamonga
Warren at #3 Claremont
Oaks Christian at Oak Hills
Marina at Brea Olinda
#2 Flintridge Sacred Heart at Capistrano Valley
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday
Flintridge Prep 3, Santa Barbara 2
Quartz Hill 7, Windward 0
Alta Loma 2, La Salle 1
South Torrance 1, Sonora 0
La Serna 2, Ayala 1
Buena 5, Marlborough 0
Laguna Beach 1, Citrus Valley 0
Palos Verdes 0, Placentia Valencia 0 (Palos Verdes advances on penalties, 3-0)
Oxnard 1, Knight 0
Apple Valley 3, Yucaipa 0
Santa Monica 3, Thousand Oaks 1
Etiwanda 2, Crescenta Valley 0
Diamond Bar 3, Eastside 0
Oak Park 2, Dos Pueblos 1 (OT)
Chaminade 2, Alemany 1 (OT)
Chaparral 1, St. Margaret’s 1 (Chaparral advances on penalties, 5-4)
Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Quartz Hill at #1 Flintridge Prep
Alta Loma at South Torrance
Buena at La Serna
#4 Palos Verdes at Laguna Beach
#3 Oxnard at Apple Valley
Santa Monica at Etiwanda
Diamond Bar at Oak Park
Chaminade at Chaparral
DIVISION 4
First round, Thursday
Hemet 2, Valley View 1
Estancia 3, Lakewood St. Joseph 2
Torrance 2, Mayfield 0
Granite Hills 0, Montclair 0 (Granite Hills advances on penalties, 5-4)
Santa Paula 1, Beverly Hills 0
Westminster 1, La Canada 0
Foothill Tech 3, Fillmore 1
Patriot 3, Palm Desert 2
Bloomington 2, Ontario 1
Lompoc 3, La Quinta 1
North Torrance 2, Cerritos 1
Arcadia 2, Viewpoint 2 (Arcadia advances on penalties, 5-4)
Costa Mesa 1, Godinez 1 (Costa Mesa advances on penalties, 4-2)
Hacienda Heights Wilson 4, Burbank Burroughs 1
Ocean View 2, Silverado 1
Sierra Canyon 3, Monrovia 0
Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Hemet at Estancia
Torrance at Granite Hills
Westminster at Santa Paula
Foothill Tech at Patriot
#3 Bloomington at Lompoc
Arcadia at North Torrance
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Costa Mesa
Ocean View at #2 Sierra Canyon
DIVISION 5
First round, Thursday
South El Monte 4, Katella 1
Beaumont 4, Miller 0
San Dimas 3, Jurupa Valley 1
Gahr 2, Da Vinci 1
Western Christian 3, Colton 1
Rowland 2, Sierra Vista 0
Tahquitz 2, San Gorgonio 0
Archer 3, Louisville 0
Cerritos Valley Christian 2, Santa Ana 1
Brentwood 3, St. Anthony 0
Rialto 5, Sage Hill 3
Temple City 6, Hillcrest 1
Cathedral City 2, Grand Terrace 1
Charter Oak 3, Animo Leadership 0
Garden Grove Santiago 3, Anaheim 2 (OT)
California 1, Montebello 0
Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Beaumont at South El Monte
San Dimas at Gahr
Rowland at Western Christian
#4 Archer at Tahquitz
#3 Cerritos Valley Christian at Brentwood
Temple City at Rialto
Charter Oak at Cathedral City
#2 California at Garden Grove Santiago
DIVISION 6
First round, Thursday
Gabrielino 7, Heritage Christian 0
Webb 6, Desert Mirage 3
Indian Springs 3, Perris 2
Rancho Verde 8, St. Mary’s Academy 0
El Rancho 1, Nogales 0
Riverside North 4, Vista del Lago 0
Santa Rosa Academy 2, Pomona Catholic 1
Arroyo Valley 2, University Prep 1
Pasadena Marshall 7, Maranatha 3
Malibu 5, Ramona Convent 1
Palmdale Aerospace 1, Schurr 0
Ontario Christian 4, Orange Vista 0
Coachella Valley 1, Riverside Notre Dame 1 (Coachella Valley advances on penalties, 5-3)
Bell Gardens 2, Oxford Academy 0
St. Bonaventure 7, Wildwood 0
Shadow Hills 3, Nuview Bridge 2
Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Gabrielino at Webb
Rancho Verde at Indian Springs
Riverside North at El Rancho
Santa Rosa Academy at Arroyo Valley
#3 Pasadena Marshall at Malibu
Ontario Christian at Palmdale Aerospace
Bell Gardens at Coachella Valley
St. Bonaventure at #2 Shadow Hills
DIVISION 7
First round, Thursday
Santa Clara 13, Samueli 0
Mary Star 2, Coast Union 0
Santa Clarita Christian 10, Le Lycee 0
Milken 7, Alverno 0
Garey 1, Lennox Academy 0
Buckley 3, Shalhevet 1
Temecula Prep 2, Academy of Careers & Exploration 1
Fairmont Prep 2, Gladstone 1
Linfield Christian 8, Silver Valley 0
CAMS 2, St. Pius X- St. Matthias 1
Cobalt 7, Pilibos 0
Thacher 3, Pomona 1
Ganesha 4, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 0
Vistamar 7, Summit Leadership 0
Dunn 1, Laguna Blanca 0 (OT)
Loara 2, Connelly 0
Second round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Santa Clara at Mary Star
Milken at Santa Clarita Christian
Buckley at Garey
#4 Fairmont Prep at Temecula Prep
#3 Linfield Christian at CAMS
Cobalt at Thacher
Vistamar at Ganesha
#2 Loara at Dunn
Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 or 5 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 22, 3 or 5 p.m. Championships, Feb. 28-29.