Prep baseball roundup: JSerra stays unbeaten on walk off by Gabe D’Arcy

JSerra improved to 7-0 on Friday night and won its division of the Newport Elks tournament by rallying for a 3-2 win over visiting Huntington Beach.

Gabe D’Arcy had the walk-off sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to score Anthony Aleman.

JSerra was trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Colby Canales came through with game-tying RBI single. It was Huntington Beach’s first loss of the season. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader next week.

Mission Viejo 3, Eastvale Roosevelt 2: The Diablos won their division of the Newport Elks baseball tournament. Hayden Cody threw a complete game and survived some tense moments in the bottom of the seventh. Scott Young, Ryan Barchilon and Michael Pollard each had two hits. Cody struck out four, walked two and gave up five hits.

Orange Lutheran 2, Texas Marcus 0: Christian Rodriguez threw a no-hitter, striking out five.

Damien 5, Mater Dei 3: Alex Rodriguez had thw walk-off two-run home run.

Corona 3, Yucaipa 2: Daniel Cruz had the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning for Corona. Josiah Garcia threw four innings of scoreless relief. Andrew Walters had three hits.

Laguna Beach 14, Placentia Valencia 6: Charles Pillsbury had two hits and three RB Is and Aiden Kidd also had three RBIs to lead unbeaten Laguna Beach.

Trabuco Hills 4, Santa Fe 0: Daniel Gaggiano allowed two hits in six innings and struck out four with no walks.

Simi Valley 7, Royal 2: Vincent Cicolello went three for four with two RBIs and Chase Aurand added three hits for the Pioneers.

Palos Verdes 3, South Torrance 1: Ryan Anderson struck out six in six innings.

San Pedro 7, Santa Monica 2: Jake Harper had two hits for the Pirates.

Sylmar 5, Verdugo Hills 3: Andrew Jaime threw a complete game. Adrian Jaime had a two-run inside-the-park home run.

Mira Costa 6, Loyola 5: Petey Halpin, Kyle Karros and Will Perez each had two hits for Mira Costa.

Gahr 3, Capistrano Valley 2: Alahni Salcedo had three RBIs for Gahr.

Kennedy 5, Palisades 2: Manado Tafolla, Alex Olvera and Joel Castillo each had two hits for Kennedy.

Banning 2, Paramount 1: Anthony Joya struck out 16 and walked none. He also hit a home run.

