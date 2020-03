Basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional results and updated schedule

Notes: Regional finals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. State championships, March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.

Notes: Regional finals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. at higher seeds. State championships, March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.

#4 Harvard-Westlake vs. #1 Sierra Canyon at Pepperdine U., 7 p.m.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.