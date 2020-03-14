The Times’ high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last rank)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-0) Max Rajcic’s pitching, hitting leading Lancers (1)
2. THOUSAND OAKS (8-0) Jared Miller is 12 of 24 hitting. (2)
3. AYALA (9-0) Cole Koniarsky is top batter with 13 hits. (3)
4. JSERRA (11-1) Left-hander Gage Jump is turning into strikeout machine. (4)
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-3) Jake Vogel recently went four for four. (5)
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1-1) Christian Becerra had no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings. (6)
7. LA MIRADA (6-2) Eugene Jeon is batting .429. (7)
8. MISSION VIEJO (6-0) Hayden Cody has 14 strikeouts in 14 innings. (8)
9. SO NOTRE DAME (6-1) Lucas Gordon retired first 19 batters vs. Crespi. (10)
10. CORONA (7-2) Michael Flores struck out 11 vs. Roosevelt. (11)
11. FOOTHILL (8-2) Hudson Lehnertz is 16 for 30. (13)
12. MIRA COSTA (6-2) Pitching continues to improve. (14)
13. REDONDO UNION (9-1) Chris Damone has hit two home runs. (NR)
14. BIRMINGHAM (6-2) Patriots hoping to win fourth straight City title. (17)
15. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (6-2) Jake Brooks threw shutout vs. Newport Harbor. (16)
16. EL TORO (8-4) 2-0 start in the South Coast League. (15)
17. LAGUNA BEACH (8-1) Aidan Booth has five doubles. (9)
18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-2-1) Baseline League favorite. (18)
19. BISHOP AMAT (5-3) Won Del Rey League opener. (20)
20. SAN DIMAS (6-0) Strong pitching in 10-0 win over Baldwin Park. (22)
21. NORCO (9-3) Chris Conniff has 20 hits. (21)
22. GLENDORA (9-1) Sophomore pitcher Braydon Wooldridge is 3-1. (23)
23. SIERRA CANYON (7-1) Zach Freeman is batting .556. (25)
24. MARANATHA (5-1) Eli Paton remains a tough out. (NR)
25. NEWBURY PARK (7-1) Carson Falsken is batting .458. (NR)