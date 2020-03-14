Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Huntington Beach's Jake Vogel, shown hitting a home run during the playoffs last spring, recently went four for four in a game.
(Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)
Huntington Beach’s Jake Vogel, shown hitting a home run during the playoffs last spring, recently went four for four in a game.
(Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 14, 2020
6 AM
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-0) Max Rajcic’s pitching, hitting leading Lancers (1)

2. THOUSAND OAKS (8-0) Jared Miller is 12 of 24 hitting. (2)

3. AYALA (9-0) Cole Koniarsky is top batter with 13 hits. (3)

4. JSERRA (11-1) Left-hander Gage Jump is turning into strikeout machine. (4)

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-3) Jake Vogel recently went four for four. (5)

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-1-1) Christian Becerra had no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings. (6)

7. LA MIRADA (6-2) Eugene Jeon is batting .429. (7)

8. MISSION VIEJO (6-0) Hayden Cody has 14 strikeouts in 14 innings. (8)

9. SO NOTRE DAME (6-1) Lucas Gordon retired first 19 batters vs. Crespi. (10)

10. CORONA (7-2) Michael Flores struck out 11 vs. Roosevelt. (11)

11. FOOTHILL (8-2) Hudson Lehnertz is 16 for 30. (13)

12. MIRA COSTA (6-2) Pitching continues to improve. (14)

13. REDONDO UNION (9-1) Chris Damone has hit two home runs. (NR)

14. BIRMINGHAM (6-2) Patriots hoping to win fourth straight City title. (17)

15. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (6-2) Jake Brooks threw shutout vs. Newport Harbor. (16)

16. EL TORO (8-4) 2-0 start in the South Coast League. (15)

17. LAGUNA BEACH (8-1) Aidan Booth has five doubles. (9)

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-2-1) Baseline League favorite. (18)

19. BISHOP AMAT (5-3) Won Del Rey League opener. (20)

20. SAN DIMAS (6-0) Strong pitching in 10-0 win over Baldwin Park. (22)

21. NORCO (9-3) Chris Conniff has 20 hits. (21)

22. GLENDORA (9-1) Sophomore pitcher Braydon Wooldridge is 3-1. (23)

23. SIERRA CANYON (7-1) Zach Freeman is batting .556. (25)

24. MARANATHA (5-1) Eli Paton remains a tough out. (NR)

25. NEWBURY PARK (7-1) Carson Falsken is batting .458. (NR)

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
