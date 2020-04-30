Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: UCLA-bound pitcher Jake Brooks was a shutout king

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
April 30, 2020
9:19 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Jake Brooks

School: Fountain Valley

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key stats: Was off to 4-0 start, zero runs allowed in 25 innings

Summer plans: Hopes to play for the Portland Pickles in college baseball summer league

Fall plans: Will attend UCLA

On his last start before season cancellation, a one-hitter on March 9:

“It was very unexpected. After walking back to the bus, I was just happy about getting the team a win. I never knew that was going to be the last time stepping on a high school mound.”

On his high expectations for this season:

“We were playing real well. We really wanted to make a run for the Sunset League title and CIF. We were all bummed.”

What’s changed without sports:

“I’m so blessed for what I had being on the field with my teammates. Without that, life is just different. Every spring I’ve been playing baseball. I don’t know what to do with myself, but it’s kind of time.”

What he’s discovered with the new free time:

“My family does have a ping-pong table and I’ve been getting good at that. My dad plays the ukulele and I’ve been strumming it a little bit. I’m not great, but I’m trying.”

How he’s staying in shape:

“I’m thankful to have one of my buddies and we’re throwing long toss. My trainer has been posting videos of himself with workouts. I’ve been doing that.”

What he misses most:

“Competing with my best friends. We were doing it for four years. We were grinding and all of a sudden it comes to a halt.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I see myself having a good career at UCLA, getting a degree and playing pro ball.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

