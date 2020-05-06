Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Calabasas loses another baseball coach to a dust-up over the playing field

Dan Cey resigned as baseball coach at Calabasas.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 6, 2020
1:41 PM
History has repeated itself at Calabasas High, where once again a dispute over the baseball field has cost the program a head coach.

In 2005, former major leaguer Bret Saberhagen resigned after raising more than $450,000 to build a new baseball diamond, only to grow frustrated with bureaucratic disputes involving the Las Virgenes Unified School District.

Now former minor leaguer Dan Cey has submitted his resignation following his second season as head coach. The district reprimanded him after investigating a complaint from a neighbor who said a shed had been torn down and another building moved 100 yards from its original spot.

Cey apparently didn’t have district approval to make changes. His direct supervisor has also left the school, along with the principal. There have been eight different assistant principals in charge of facilities and athletics over the last 12 years at Calabasas.

