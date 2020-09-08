Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Former Garfield receiver Stevie Williams becomes a standout at Kansas Wesleyan

Former Garfield standout Stevie Williams has found a home at Kansas Wesleyan, where he caught 17 touchdown passes last season
(Kansas Wesleyan University)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 8, 2020
11:22 AM
Garfield football coach Lorenzo Hernandez has always predicted big things for Stevie Williams, who was the Eastern League player of the year for the Bulldogs in 2014 while playing quarterback and a variety of other positions.

He went on to play at Pasadena City College and seems to have found a home at Kansas Wesleyan, where he caught 17 touchdown passes last season playing receiver and is being billed as a player to watch this season.

He’s coming off a season in which he earned AFCA/NAIA All-America honors with 57 receptions for 1,455 yards.

“He’s the complete package,” head coach Myers Hendrickson said. “I love what he does on the field and his personality. He’s taken on a mentor role within our program. He’s going to be able to lead this next group of Coyotes through our program and is such a spectacular talent.”

Hernandez said he would not be surprised to see Williams playing in the NFL one day. Williams begins the 2020 season Saturday against Friends University.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

