Most City Section 11-man football schools commit to having lower level teams

Of the 59 schools scheduled to play 11-man City Section football starting in January that previously had lower level teams, only one will drop its lower level team, City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos said Sunday.

The City Section sent out commitment letters to all its schools asking which sports and which teams they plan to field beginning in December for the first season made up of football, cross-country, water polo, volleyball and competitive cheer that were delayed because of COVID-19.

“It’s a lot less drops than I anticipated,” Lagos said.

There was speculation schools might drop lower levels in football because of facility challenges. Diego Rivera is the only school that indicated it won’t have a lower level team after having one last season. There are 70 11-man teams. Also, New Designs Watts will not play football this coming season.

The sport having the most trouble is water polo, where schools have been struggling to find pools and coaches. There’s a good chance a third City title will be crowned if the City decides to create a division for co-ed teams. Close to 10 schools have voiced support for creating a co-ed division.

Lagos said she is still missing commitment letters from eight out of 131 schools. The deadline is Monday.

The Los Angeles Unified School District still has not opened any of its sports facilities and has not indicated when its coaches will be allowed to physically train its student since campuses were closed in March. Football practice is supposed to start Dec. 14.