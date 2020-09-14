Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Locke shows again City Section players can get college football scholarships

Ja'Quez Harvey of Locke is a senior defensive end headed to Arizona.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 14, 2020
1:50 PM
Share

City Section schools frequently have to deal with the negative, misleading perception that colleges ignore their players. It comes from parents. It comes from rival coaches. It comes from fans.

The truth is, when someone has talent and grades, they will be found. And it helps to have coaches making contact with recruiters to point out their players.

Locke football coach Michael Klyce has been coaching for four years, and every season he has sent a player to a college program. First there was defensive back Ray Walters to UTEP. The next year was safety Jerome Cooper to Wyoming. Last year it was Angel King to Nevada. And this year’s team has defensive end Ja’Quez Harvey, an Arizona commit. Next could be talented junior outside linebacker Ke’Vonte Henry, who has offers from Washington State and Nevada.

In baseball, left-handed pitcher Anthony Joya of Banning is committed to Cal State Fullerton. In football, defensive back Arnez Madison of Manual Arts is committed to Oregon State while Banning junior running back Jakob Galloway has recruiting offers.

Advertisement

“Through my experiences, it’s parents not doing their research,” Klyce said of the misperception on City Section college recruiting.

Klyce says every season when college coaches come around to his school, he lets them know about players to recruit. He said, three years ago, when recruiters were looking at Walters, he was pointing out his freshman prospect, Harvey.

“That was me selling the kids,” Klyce said.

High School Sports

High school football team in Alabama wins on last play by using nine laterals

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa used nine laterals on the game's final play to defeat Wetumpka.

High School Sports

High school football team in Alabama wins on last play by using nine laterals

Down by two points with 2.9 seconds left, Tuscaloosa Hillcrest scores on a play with nine laterals to defeat Wetumpka in Alabama high school football.
Advertisement

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement