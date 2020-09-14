Locke shows again City Section players can get college football scholarships

City Section schools frequently have to deal with the negative, misleading perception that colleges ignore their players. It comes from parents. It comes from rival coaches. It comes from fans.

The truth is, when someone has talent and grades, they will be found. And it helps to have coaches making contact with recruiters to point out their players.

Locke football coach Michael Klyce has been coaching for four years, and every season he has sent a player to a college program. First there was defensive back Ray Walters to UTEP. The next year was safety Jerome Cooper to Wyoming. Last year it was Angel King to Nevada. And this year’s team has defensive end Ja’Quez Harvey, an Arizona commit. Next could be talented junior outside linebacker Ke’Vonte Henry, who has offers from Washington State and Nevada.

In baseball, left-handed pitcher Anthony Joya of Banning is committed to Cal State Fullerton. In football, defensive back Arnez Madison of Manual Arts is committed to Oregon State while Banning junior running back Jakob Galloway has recruiting offers.

“Through my experiences, it’s parents not doing their research,” Klyce said of the misperception on City Section college recruiting.

Klyce says every season when college coaches come around to his school, he lets them know about players to recruit. He said, three years ago, when recruiters were looking at Walters, he was pointing out his freshman prospect, Harvey.

“That was me selling the kids,” Klyce said.