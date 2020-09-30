Jon Spencer leaves Servite to take over Orange Lutheran soccer program
After helping Servite become one of the top boys’ soccer programs in Southern California, Jon Spencer said he has accepted a new challenge to be in charge of the boys’ and girls’ soccer programs at Trinity League rival Orange Lutheran.
“Looking for a great opportunity to help young men and young women at OLu,” he said. “It’s going to be a new experience.”
In eight years at Servite, Spencer’s teams won seven Trinity League titles and two Southern Section Division 1 championships. He’ll be the head boys’ coach for the Lancers and help oversee the girls’ program.
He said he “loves the kids” at Servite but wanted to try a new challenge.
Spencer’s top assistant at Servite, Jimmy Turner, is a leading candidate to replace him.
