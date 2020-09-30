Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Jon Spencer leaves Servite to take over Orange Lutheran soccer program

Jon Spencer is leaving Servite to take over the Orange Lutheran soccer program.
(Orange Lutheran)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 30, 2020
12:37 PM
After helping Servite become one of the top boys’ soccer programs in Southern California, Jon Spencer said he has accepted a new challenge to be in charge of the boys’ and girls’ soccer programs at Trinity League rival Orange Lutheran.

“Looking for a great opportunity to help young men and young women at OLu,” he said. “It’s going to be a new experience.”

In eight years at Servite, Spencer’s teams won seven Trinity League titles and two Southern Section Division 1 championships. He’ll be the head boys’ coach for the Lancers and help oversee the girls’ program.

He said he “loves the kids” at Servite but wanted to try a new challenge.

Spencer’s top assistant at Servite, Jimmy Turner, is a leading candidate to replace him.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

