Encino Crespi unveils its $10-million aquatics center

“Pool party!”

That should be the cry of Crespi High swimmers and water polo players after the school received the keys to its new $10-million aquatics center this week.

The Celts join Harvard-Westlake and Oaks Christian among the few in the area to have a state-of-the-art 50-meter Myrtha pool imported from Italy and figures to be used by competitors from other countries wanting to train when the Olympic Games comes to Los Angeles in 2028.

The Robinson Family Aquatics Center also will be used by athletes for rehabilitation and conditioning. Construction began in March 2019 under the leadership of school president Ken Foersch.

Advertisement

There’s a wellness plunge pool, outside showers, a seating area for fans, boys and girls locker rooms and an elevated pavilion to watch football games on the adjacent field.

Athletic director Brian Bilek said athletes from Crespi and sister school Louisville will be the major beneficiaries, with the pool also being used for Catholic youth competitions in the area. And the hope is future Olympians will use the pool to prepare for events. It’s 25 yards wide and ready to host major swim and water polo competitions.