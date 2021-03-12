Washington Prep coach Paul Knox is guest on Friday Night Live
Washington Prep coach Paul Knox talks high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.
It’s time for Episode 29 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.
This week’s guest is City Section Hall of Fame football coach Paul Knox, the head coach at Washington Prep.
Knox was a four-time Los Angeles Times coach of the year at Dorsey and offers a humorous story about Keyshawn Johnson, one of his former Dorsey players.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.