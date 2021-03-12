Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Washington Prep coach Paul Knox is guest on Friday Night Live

VIDEO | 19:01
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football

Washington Prep coach Paul Knox talks high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 29 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is City Section Hall of Fame football coach Paul Knox, the head coach at Washington Prep.

Knox was a four-time Los Angeles Times coach of the year at Dorsey and offers a humorous story about Keyshawn Johnson, one of his former Dorsey players.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

