Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Mater Dei still No. 1: The Times’ high school football rankings

Sierra Canyon running back Anthony Spearman is tripped up by St. John Bosco defenders.
Sierra Canyon running back Anthony Spearman is tripped up by St. John Bosco defenders during the first half Friday night.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.) | Last week | This week | (Prev)

1. MATER DEI (0-0) |idle | at JSerra, Friday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0) | def. Sierra Canyon, 42-21 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (2)

Advertisement

3. SERVITE (1-0) | def. Damien, 42-6 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at St. John Bosco), Friday (3)

4. SIERRA CANYON (0-1) | lost to St. John Bosco, 42-21 | vs. St. Bernard, Friday (4)

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0) | idle | vs. King, Thursday (5)

6. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0) | def. Paraclete, 37-14 | vs. Westlake, Saturday (6)

Advertisement

7. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0) | def. Gardena Serra, 27-21 (OT) | vs. Lakewood (at Long Beach Cabrillo), Friday (14)

8. GARDENA SERRA (0-1) | lost to Long Beach Poly, 27-21 (OT) | at Chaminade, Friday (7)

9. SAN CLEMENTE (0-0) | idle | vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday (8)

10. LOYOLA (0-0) | idle | at Upland, Friday (9)

Advertisement

11. SO NOTRE DAME (0-0) | idle | at Bishop Alemany, Friday (10)

12. BISHOP AMAT (0-0) | idle | at Cathedral, Friday (11)

13. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0) | def. Millikan, 59-0 | vs. Corona del Mar, Friday (12)

Advertisement

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (0-0) | idle | at Servite (at St. John Bosco), Friday (13)

15. VALENCIA (0-0) | idle | vs. West Ranch, Friday (15)

16. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0) | def. Mayfair, 54-16 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (20)

17. BISHOP ALEMANY (0-0) | idle | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (16)

Advertisement

18. MISSION VIEJO (0-0) | idle | vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday (18)

19. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0) | def. Palos Verdes, 38-21 | at Los Alamitos, Friday (21)

20. PARACLETE (0-1) | lost to Oaks Christian, 37-14 | at Aquinas (17)

21. GRACE BRETHREN (0-0) | idle | idle (19)

Advertisement

22. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-0) | idle | vs. Temecula Valley, Friday (22)

23. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-0) | idle | vs. El Toro, Friday (23)

24. EDISON (1-0) | def. Trabuco Hills, 55-7 | vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Thursday (24)

25. JSERRA (0-0) | idle | vs. Mater Dei, Friday (25)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement