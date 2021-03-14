Mater Dei still No. 1: The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.) | Last week | This week | (Prev)
1. MATER DEI (0-0) |idle | at JSerra, Friday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0) | def. Sierra Canyon, 42-21 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (2)
3. SERVITE (1-0) | def. Damien, 42-6 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at St. John Bosco), Friday (3)
4. SIERRA CANYON (0-1) | lost to St. John Bosco, 42-21 | vs. St. Bernard, Friday (4)
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-0) | idle | vs. King, Thursday (5)
6. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0) | def. Paraclete, 37-14 | vs. Westlake, Saturday (6)
7. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0) | def. Gardena Serra, 27-21 (OT) | vs. Lakewood (at Long Beach Cabrillo), Friday (14)
8. GARDENA SERRA (0-1) | lost to Long Beach Poly, 27-21 (OT) | at Chaminade, Friday (7)
9. SAN CLEMENTE (0-0) | idle | vs. Capistrano Valley, Friday (8)
10. LOYOLA (0-0) | idle | at Upland, Friday (9)
11. SO NOTRE DAME (0-0) | idle | at Bishop Alemany, Friday (10)
12. BISHOP AMAT (0-0) | idle | at Cathedral, Friday (11)
13. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0) | def. Millikan, 59-0 | vs. Corona del Mar, Friday (12)
14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (0-0) | idle | at Servite (at St. John Bosco), Friday (13)
15. VALENCIA (0-0) | idle | vs. West Ranch, Friday (15)
16. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0) | def. Mayfair, 54-16 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (20)
17. BISHOP ALEMANY (0-0) | idle | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (16)
18. MISSION VIEJO (0-0) | idle | vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday (18)
19. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0) | def. Palos Verdes, 38-21 | at Los Alamitos, Friday (21)
20. PARACLETE (0-1) | lost to Oaks Christian, 37-14 | at Aquinas (17)
21. GRACE BRETHREN (0-0) | idle | idle (19)
22. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-0) | idle | vs. Temecula Valley, Friday (22)
23. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-0) | idle | vs. El Toro, Friday (23)
24. EDISON (1-0) | def. Trabuco Hills, 55-7 | vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Thursday (24)
25. JSERRA (0-0) | idle | vs. Mater Dei, Friday (25)
