Roundup: Damien wins seventh consecutive boys’ basketball game

To appreciate 6-foot-4 junior guard RJ Smith of Damien, you have to take your eyes off USC-bound Malik Thomas, the usual standout for the Spartans. Smith has been a starter since his freshman year and there’s little he can’t do.

“He does everything right,” Coach Mike LeDuc said.

Smith scored 18 points on Thursday night, including a huge three-pointer in the final minute, to lift Damien to a 62-55 victory over host Harvard-Westlake in a top boys’ basketball game. It was Damien’s fourth win in four days and left the Spartans at 7-0. They led by as many as 13 points with a defense that produced a 35-second shot clock violation, a five-second closely guarded violation and two charging fouls. Thomas kept the offense going with 22 points.

Harvard-Westlake (3-1) began to pick up the defensive intensity and get the ball to 6-8 senior Trumann Gettings, who scored 20 points. Adam Hinton led the way with 21 points, making six three-pointers. The Wolverines got as close as three points before Smith delivered his clutch basket as the 35-second shot clock was winding down.

Mike LeDuc-like execution for RJ Smith of Damien. pic.twitter.com/KBX9kXUjsi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 2, 2021

“I felt it was my responsibility to make big plays and do whatever my team needed,” Smith said.

Landon Lewis dunk for Harvard-Westlake. Damien by eight. pic.twitter.com/esaAJFBuNF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 2, 2021

LeDuc was pleased to face a quality team like Harvard-Westlake, which has freshmen contributing and will be adding 6-7 sophomore Brady Dunlap, a transfer from Hart, on April 16.

“It’s so difficult for all of us,” LeDuc said. “We haven’t had any practices. It was a great game and really good for both of us.”

Windward 93, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 70: Despite 35 points from the Knights’ Ben Shtolzberg, Windward rolled to a nonleague victory. Kijani Wright scored 19 points and Dylan Andrews 14 for Windward.

Heritage Christian 66, Oxnard 58: Luke Murphy finished with 15 points for the Warriors.

Agoura 52, Oak Park 49: Isaiah Sherrard had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Oak Park.

St. Francis 60, Newbury Park 44: Buckley DeJardin had 19 points for St. Francis.

Gardena Serra 29, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14: Maalik Murphy passed for three touchdowns and Rodrick Pleasant had two pass deflections, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in the win.

Baseball

Servite 7, Corona 6: Mikiah Negrete had three hits and three RBIs and Jarrod Hocking added three hits to help the Friars (5-0) stay unbeaten.

El Toro 6, San Clemente 5: JT Priest finished with three hits for El Toro.

King 6, La Sierra 2: Landon Greenhouse had two RBIs for the Wolves.

Viewpoint 10, Heritage Christian 0: Will Lashever allowed one hit in five innings and had four RBIs.

Camarillo 15, Oak Park 2: Anthony Alvarez and Juan Rios each hit home runs for the Scorpions.

Granada Hills 5, Moorpark 4: Drew Gustafson, Aaron Chazin, Trent Wainfield and Will White each had two hits for Granada Hills.

Orange Lutheran 16, Alemany 3: Chase Cummings had two hits and four RBIs.

Westlake 7, Agoura 6: Jack Johnson, Seth White, Nolan Johnson and Shea Upton each had two hits for Westlake. White hit a home run.

Thousand Oaks 6, Calabasas 1`: The Lancers stayed unbeaten behind Tyler Jackson, who three innings of shutout relief. Easton Rulli had three hits.

Gardena Serra 5, Loyola 3: Sammy Morales struck out eight for Loyola.

Vista Murrieta 9, Hillcrest 3: Luke Bennett finished with three hits and six RBIs.

West Ranch 6, Saugus 5: Logan Mandel had two doubles and a single for 7-0 West Ranch.

Softball

Louisville 2, Oak Park 0: Grace Luderer struck out 14 and allowed three hits for 6-0 Louisville.

Villa Park 10, Aliso Niguel 0: Sydney Somerndike threw a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Drey Flores went three for three with five RBIs.

Soccer

El Camino Real 11, Fairfax 2: Unbeaten El Camino Real (3-0) gave up the first two goals of the game, then scored 11 in a row for the victory. Jose Coto and Sebastian Cortes each scored three goals.