Roundup: Jose Coto is making impact for El Camino Real’s unbeaten soccer team

Lots of high school soccer teams are welcoming back players who chose to play for the club-based Academy League, and several are making an impact for their high school teams.

Jose Coto of El Camino Real has helped his team to a 5-0 start. In his latest contributions, he had a goal and an assist in El Camino Real’s 3-2 West Valley League win over Granada Hills on Thursday. In 2019, he played for Real So Cal. Another ex-Academy League player, Roberto Apolinar, leads El Camino Real with six goals and three assists.

Servite 3, Bell Gardens 0: The Friars improved to 7-1. JT Danks, Daniel Gutierrez and Jesus Melgoza each scored goals.

Cathedral 6, Crescenta Valley 1: Alek Palomares and Daniel Vega each had two goals for the unbeaten Phantoms (7-0, 2-0).

Girls’ soccer

El Camino Real 5, Granada Hills 1: The Conquistadores handed defending City champion Granada Hills the defeat in a West Valley League match.

Softball

Villa Park 2, Rosary 1: Sydney Somerndike struck out seven and threw a three-hitter. Mikayla Maher had two hits.

Sierra Canyon 5, Granada Hills 3: Freshman Hailey Shuler threw all nine innings and went four for five with a home run.

Norco 7, Murrieta Mesa 0: Stevie Hansen allowed two hits with five strikeouts.

Baseball

Royal 2, Moorpark 0: The Highlanders (9-0, 1-0) opened the Coastal Canyon League with a victory behind Riley Feigenbaum, who struck out seven in six shutout innings. He also had a squeeze bunt.

Sierra Canyon 5, JSerra 4: Bryce Bond struck out six and allowed no hits and no runs in four shutout innings to start the game for Sierra Canyon. Jaden Noot had two RBIs and Jackson Slipock had two hits.

Camarillo 5, Pacifica 0: Cameron Cooper struck out five and allowed one hit in five innings. Alex Sadowsky had two hits and two RBIs.

Loyola 2, Calabasas 1: Joey Frey finished with six strikeouts in five innings for the Cubs.

Glendora 13, Colony 2: Sam Collett went four for five with three RBIs. Jeff Isenhart hit a home run and was the winning pitcher.

Harvard-Westlake 4, Mira Costa 2: Freshman Bryce Rainer struck out five in four innings. Davis White threw three shutout innings of relief.

Burroughs 5, El Camino Real 1: Burroughs won the Babe Herman tournament game.

Chaminade 8, Bishop Amat 6: Josh Kopell hit a three-run home run for the Eagles. Tyler White had two doubles and a triple for Bishop Amat.

Northview 14, Eitwanda 7: Dean Curley and Nick Peoples hit home runs for Northview. Jack Holman homered for Etiwanda.

Woodbridge 8, Laguna Hills 4: Lucky Ramanathan struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings of relief.

Laguna Beach 9, Nogales 3: Ryan Strickland and Max Burchi each had two hits.

Trabuco Hills 7, Tesoro 2: Bobby Gray had two doubles and Joey Gray had two RBIs.

Beckman 3, Irvine 0: Zach Ireland struck out six with no walks in six shutout innings.

Santa Margarita 9, Aliso Niguel 1: Jack Collins finished with two hits and three RBIs. Matthew Porchas allowed one hit in five innings.

Narbonne 9, Taft 5: Owen Martin went three for three and DJ Orona added two hits and pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief.

San Pedro 4, Granada Hills 3: Jake Harper homered for the Pirates.

Sylmar 10, Carson 0: The Spartans opened with a victory behind Favian Pinion, who had three hits and three RBIs.

Yucaipa 9, Cajon 4: Wyatt Dotty struck out 13 in six innings.

Oxnard 7, Hueneme 1: Ian Contreras struck out six in six innings and Anthony Lopez went three for three.

Boys’ basketball

Westlake 69, Ventura 47: Elijah Elohim finished with 21 points.

Colony 69, Hesperia 42: Jaidyn Simpson led the way with 21 points for 3-0 Colony.

Girls’ basketball

Harvard-Westlake 65, Aliso Niguel 48: The Wolverines improved to 4-0. Kiki Iriafen had 20 points.

