Indelible image: Zevi Eckhaus comforts brothers after final game

There are moments you just don’t forget, and one of those happened Friday night after Culver City’s 49-42 loss to Apple Valley, ending the remarkable high school career of Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus.

All he did in the game was complete 29 of 32 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns. He finished his five-game spring season passing for 1,893 yards and 24 touchdowns with one interception. In his career, he passed for a school-record 10,210 yards and 137 touchdowns.

The moment captured on the sideline by photographer Gina Ferazzi was Eckhaus consoling his younger brothers Yanki and Chaim. They were wearing yarmulkes, and Eckhaus wrapped his arms around them like any big brother would.

For a spring season that almost didn’t get played, Eckhaus and his brothers will have something to remember forever.