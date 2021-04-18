Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Indelible image: Zevi Eckhaus comforts brothers after final game

Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus consoles his brothers Yanki and Chaim after his final high school game.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
There are moments you just don’t forget, and one of those happened Friday night after Culver City’s 49-42 loss to Apple Valley, ending the remarkable high school career of Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus.

All he did in the game was complete 29 of 32 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns. He finished his five-game spring season passing for 1,893 yards and 24 touchdowns with one interception. In his career, he passed for a school-record 10,210 yards and 137 touchdowns.

The moment captured on the sideline by photographer Gina Ferazzi was Eckhaus consoling his younger brothers Yanki and Chaim. They were wearing yarmulkes, and Eckhaus wrapped his arms around them like any big brother would.

For a spring season that almost didn’t get played, Eckhaus and his brothers will have something to remember forever.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

