Prep talk: Former Golden Valley QB Zack Chevalier is top player in NAIA football

Quarterback Zack Chevalier, a Golden Valley grad, is the NAIA player of the year after passing for 4,682 yards and 45 touchdowns for Morningside University.

As a senior quarterback at Golden Valley High School in 2018, Zack Chevalier’s team went 2-8. He was sacked repeatedly with a young offensive line.

“He kept getting back up,” coach Dan Kelley said. “It reminds me of his route. He never gave up and kept pushing forward.”

This week, Chevalier was selected the Walter Camp NAIA Player of the Year as a sophomore quarterback at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.

As a junior in 2017, he helped Golden Valley reach the Southern Section Division 6 championship game. Then came his challenging senior year.

“He was a very mature young man,” Kelley said. “He was a student of the game, a hard worker, always trying to get better.”

Chevalier went to Santa Monica City College and L.A. Valley College, then Iowa Wesleyan University, which shut down its school. He found Morningside, and this season, he passed for 4,682 yards and 45 touchdowns. ...

