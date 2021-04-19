The Times’ high school baseball rankings

A first look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (9-0) Three-game series with Agoura (1)

2. FOOTHILL (10-2) Luke Sampson is hitting .514 (8)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-2) Matthew Polk is hitting .483 (2)

4. DANA HILLS (13-2) Thriving despite top two pitchers missing (5)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-4) Three-game series with Loyola (3)

6. WEST RANCH (9-0) Waiting for Hart showdown (5)

7. AYALA (9-1) Seven doubles for Troy McCain (6)

8. SANTA MARGARITA (10-2) Ready for Trinity League next week (14)

9. SIERRA CANYON (9-2) Let’s see who can beat Jaden Noot on the mound (11)

10. ROYAL (11-0) Highlanders just keep on winning (12)

11. YUCAIPA (9-3) Aiden Richert had four hits vs. Beaumont (13)

12. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-4) Three-game series vs. Crespi (7)

13. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (9-2) vs. Damien on Tuesday (15)

14. CHAMINADE (9-3) Three-game sweep of Loyola (17)

15. KING (9-2) Sophomore Jase Evangelista is hitting .433 (22)

16. VILLA PARK (10-3) Isaac Ontiveros is 4-0 with 0.45 ERA (15)

17. LONG BEACH POLY (11-1) League showdown with Millikan on Wednesday (24)

18. SERVITE (7-5) Tough loss to Dana Hills (9)

19. SOUTH HILLS (8-2) Big game vs. Etiwanda (NR)

20. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (9-3) Swept Edison (NR)

21. ETIWANDA (6-4) Team has hit 19 doubles (20)

22. PALOS VERDES (9-2) Gavin Peters is hitting .519 (19)

23. HART (7-1) Indians have been shut down for two weeks for COVID protocols (23)

24. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1) Seven-game win streak (NR)

25. TRABUCO HILLS (10-0) Beware of pitcher Mason Molina (NR)