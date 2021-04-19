Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Christian Becerra stands on the mound.
Harvard-Westlake pitcher Christian Becerra.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A first look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (9-0) Three-game series with Agoura (1)

2. FOOTHILL (10-2) Luke Sampson is hitting .514 (8)

Advertisement

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-2) Matthew Polk is hitting .483 (2)

4. DANA HILLS (13-2) Thriving despite top two pitchers missing (5)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-4) Three-game series with Loyola (3)

6. WEST RANCH (9-0) Waiting for Hart showdown (5)

Advertisement

7. AYALA (9-1) Seven doubles for Troy McCain (6)

8. SANTA MARGARITA (10-2) Ready for Trinity League next week (14)

9. SIERRA CANYON (9-2) Let’s see who can beat Jaden Noot on the mound (11)

10. ROYAL (11-0) Highlanders just keep on winning (12)

Advertisement

11. YUCAIPA (9-3) Aiden Richert had four hits vs. Beaumont (13)

12. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-4) Three-game series vs. Crespi (7)

13. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (9-2) vs. Damien on Tuesday (15)

14. CHAMINADE (9-3) Three-game sweep of Loyola (17)

Advertisement

15. KING (9-2) Sophomore Jase Evangelista is hitting .433 (22)

16. VILLA PARK (10-3) Isaac Ontiveros is 4-0 with 0.45 ERA (15)

17. LONG BEACH POLY (11-1) League showdown with Millikan on Wednesday (24)

18. SERVITE (7-5) Tough loss to Dana Hills (9)

Advertisement

19. SOUTH HILLS (8-2) Big game vs. Etiwanda (NR)

20. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (9-3) Swept Edison (NR)

21. ETIWANDA (6-4) Team has hit 19 doubles (20)

22. PALOS VERDES (9-2) Gavin Peters is hitting .519 (19)

Advertisement

23. HART (7-1) Indians have been shut down for two weeks for COVID protocols (23)

24. LOS ALAMITOS (8-1) Seven-game win streak (NR)

25. TRABUCO HILLS (10-0) Beware of pitcher Mason Molina (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement