High school football: Week 8 schedule
Thursday, April 29th
COLISEUM LEAGUE
Crenshaw vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 30th
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Marquez at Mendez, 4:30 p.m.
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Grant at Arleta, 4 p.m.
Sun Valley Poly at Chavez, 7 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Monroe, 3 p.m.
EASTERN LEAGUE
Bell at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 6 p.m.
Huntington Park at South East, 6 p.m.
Legacy at South Gate, 6 p.m.
EXPOSITION LEAGUE
Jefferson at Santee, 4 p.m.
MARINE LEAGUE
Carson at San Pedro, 6 p.m.
Wilmington Banning at Narbonne, 6 p.m.
NORTHERN LEAGUE
Los Angeles Marshall at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Reseda at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Sylmar at San Fernando, 7 p.m.
WEST VALLEY LEAGUE
Birmingham at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills at Taft, 7 p.m.
WESTERN LEAGUE
Los Angeles Hamilton at Venice, 6 p.m.
Palisades at Westchester, 6 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Angelou at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Dymally, 4 p.m.
Manual Arts at Fairfax, 6 p.m.
North Hollywood at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Roybal at Panorama, 6 p.m.
