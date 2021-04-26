Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school football: Week 8 schedule

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Thursday, April 29th

COLISEUM LEAGUE

Crenshaw vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30th

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Marquez at Mendez, 4:30 p.m.

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Grant at Arleta, 4 p.m.

Sun Valley Poly at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Monroe, 3 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE

Bell at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Huntington Park at South East, 6 p.m.

Legacy at South Gate, 6 p.m.

EXPOSITION LEAGUE

Jefferson at Santee, 4 p.m.

MARINE LEAGUE

Carson at San Pedro, 6 p.m.

Wilmington Banning at Narbonne, 6 p.m.

NORTHERN LEAGUE

Los Angeles Marshall at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Reseda at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Sylmar at San Fernando, 7 p.m.

WEST VALLEY LEAGUE

Birmingham at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills at Taft, 7 p.m.

WESTERN LEAGUE

Los Angeles Hamilton at Venice, 6 p.m.

Palisades at Westchester, 6 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Angelou at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Dymally, 4 p.m.

Manual Arts at Fairfax, 6 p.m.

North Hollywood at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Panorama, 6 p.m.

