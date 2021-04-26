Roundup: Larry Shelton of Downey celebrates his 500th basketball coaching victory
A delicious chocolate cake was the reward given to coach Larry Shelton of Downey High after his basketball team’s 47-38 victory over Paramount on Friday night, win No. 500 in his 34-year head coaching career for the Vikings.
Downey is off to a 9-1 start. His teams have won four league titles. He has been a dependable grinder in the tough San Gabriel Valley League.
Big congratulations to one of the best in the game.
Long time leader of the Downey Vikings Program.
Mr Larry Shelton #500
Servite 58, West Torrance 26: On Monday, Andrew Cook scored 17 points and Tyler Small 16.
Baseball
Corona Centennial 4, King 0: Hudson Boncal threw five scoreless innings for Centennial. Ethan Quezada had three RBIs.
Corona 5, Roosevelt 3: Jake Springer continued his hot hitting with two hits.
Corona Santiago 4, Norco 3: Brandon Downer had two hits for Santiago. Cameron Kim had two hits and Grant Gray finished with two RBIs for Norco.
Gahr 3, Downey 1: Magallanes Noah gave up one run in six innings.
Royal 9, Culver City 2: Troy May hit a grand slam for Royal.
Thousand Oaks 5, Oaks Christian 1: The Lancers (13-0) remained unbeaten. Peyton Miller had a home run, and Miles Weiss threw a complete game. Nate Franco contributed three hits for Oaks Christian.
Westlake 4, Calabasas 0: Seth White struck out seven and gave up five hits.
San Pedro 9, Narbonne 0: The Pirates won their Marine League opener. Jake Harper had three hits and four RBIs.
Sun Valley Poly 5, Granada Hills Kennedy 2: Jorge Martinez and Sean Dominguez each had two hits and two RBIs.
Cypress 10, La Palma Kennedy 0: Abbrie Covarrubias had a home run and four RBIs. Braden Guerra struck out nine in five innings.
Damien 13, Etiwanda 4: The Spartans opened Baseline League behind Alec Beck, who had three hits and four RBIs. Kaden Moeller had four hits.
Softball
Norco 13, Corona Santiago 3: Mattison Severns contributed three hits for Norco.
Westlake 13, Calabasas 1: Kylie Chung had a home run and four RBIs.
Huntington Beach 1, Murrieta Mesa 0: Zoe Prystajko threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
