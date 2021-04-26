Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Roundup: Larry Shelton of Downey celebrates his 500th basketball coaching victory

Larry Shelton of Downey received a cake after his 500th basketball coaching victory.
(Downey High)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A delicious chocolate cake was the reward given to coach Larry Shelton of Downey High after his basketball team’s 47-38 victory over Paramount on Friday night, win No. 500 in his 34-year head coaching career for the Vikings.

Downey is off to a 9-1 start. His teams have won four league titles. He has been a dependable grinder in the tough San Gabriel Valley League.

Servite 58, West Torrance 26: On Monday, Andrew Cook scored 17 points and Tyler Small 16.

Baseball

Corona Centennial 4, King 0: Hudson Boncal threw five scoreless innings for Centennial. Ethan Quezada had three RBIs.

Corona 5, Roosevelt 3: Jake Springer continued his hot hitting with two hits.

Corona Santiago 4, Norco 3: Brandon Downer had two hits for Santiago. Cameron Kim had two hits and Grant Gray finished with two RBIs for Norco.

Gahr 3, Downey 1: Magallanes Noah gave up one run in six innings.

Royal 9, Culver City 2: Troy May hit a grand slam for Royal.

Thousand Oaks 5, Oaks Christian 1: The Lancers (13-0) remained unbeaten. Peyton Miller had a home run, and Miles Weiss threw a complete game. Nate Franco contributed three hits for Oaks Christian.

Westlake 4, Calabasas 0: Seth White struck out seven and gave up five hits.

San Pedro 9, Narbonne 0: The Pirates won their Marine League opener. Jake Harper had three hits and four RBIs.

Sun Valley Poly 5, Granada Hills Kennedy 2: Jorge Martinez and Sean Dominguez each had two hits and two RBIs.

Cypress 10, La Palma Kennedy 0: Abbrie Covarrubias had a home run and four RBIs. Braden Guerra struck out nine in five innings.

Damien 13, Etiwanda 4: The Spartans opened Baseline League behind Alec Beck, who had three hits and four RBIs. Kaden Moeller had four hits.

Softball

Norco 13, Corona Santiago 3: Mattison Severns contributed three hits for Norco.

Westlake 13, Calabasas 1: Kylie Chung had a home run and four RBIs.

Huntington Beach 1, Murrieta Mesa 0: Zoe Prystajko threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

