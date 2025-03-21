Prep sports roundup: Royal baseball coach Dan Maye earns victory No. 595

Dan Maye, left, has earned his 595th coaching victory at Royal. He’s with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Tom Dill, who already has more than 500 wins.

Dan Maye, in his 36th season as baseball coach at Royal High, picked up win No. 595 on Friday, and it was an important one. The Highlanders improved to 10-1 and 4-0 in the Coastal Canyon League with a 2-1 victory over rival Simi Valley.

Caden Sramek struck out seven in six innings. Brady Hewitt picked up the save. Zach Nagy contributed three hits.

Birmingham 4, Chatsworth 0: In his most impressive performance yet in a season of impressive efforts, freshman pitcher Carlos Acuna struck out 16 with no walks and gave up one hit for the Patriots, who play in next week’s Boras Classic in Orange County.

El Camino Real 12, Taft 2: Devon Gonor struck out seven in four innings for El Camino Real.

Cleveland 13, Granada Hills 2: Joshua Pearlstein had three hits, including a home run, giving him seven hits in eight at-bats this week in West Valley League play.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Sierra Canyon 1: Ethan Price and Nate Blum each had two RBIs and Ben Fischler struck out four in five innings for the Wolverines.

Loyola 5, Bishop Alemany 3: The Cubs got a three-game Mission League sweep. Walter Urbon hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Crespi 8, St. Francis 4: The Celts (10-0, 5-0) are off to one of their best starts in school history. Mikey Martinez had two hits and three RBIs and Troy Miller and Gavin Huff added three hits each. Jordan Lewallen had two hits and two RBIs for St. Francis.

Huntington Beach 4, Marina 2: The Oilers improved to 6-0 going into their Boras Classic opener on Tuesday against Aquinas. Jayton Greer homered and CJ Weinstein had two RBIs.

Banning 15, Narbonne 7: Brandon Villarreal had three hits and AJ Herrera had two hits and four RBIs for the Pilots.

Glendale 9, Eagle Rock 1: Austin Gonzalez threw a complete game for Glendale.

South Hills 7, San Dimas 0: Joseph Moreno struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings for South Hills.

West Ranch 17, Canyon Country Canyon 0: Landon Hu had three hits and four RBIs for West Ranch.

Valencia 13, Saugus 3: Noah Jaquez had a three-run home run to lead Valencia.

Etiwanda 5, Tesoro 0: Nico Hamilton and Jack Holquin combined on the shutout for Etiwanda.

Softball

Granada Hills 8, Downey 3: Addison Moorman threw a three-hitter for the Highlanders. Lainey Brown went three for three.

El Segundo 7, Crescenta Valley 4: Carter Cswaykus had two RBIs for surging El Segundo (12-3).