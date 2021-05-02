Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school basketball rankings

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Rank, school, wins-losses, comment, last week’s rank

1. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); Amari Bailey is playing like Amari Bailey; 1

2. ETIWANDA (4-0); Marcus Green scored 28 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; 2

3. MATER DEI (15-0); Monarchs face St. John Bosco on Wednesday; 3

4. SANTA MARGARITA (7-1); only loss is to Mater Dei; 4

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-1); Jeremiah Nyarko is a key player; 5

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (10-1); big week for Donovan Dent; 6

7. DAMIEN (19-1); RJ Smith is one of the best junior guards; 7

8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-2); Cameron Thrower is a reliable scorer; 8

9. RIBET ACADEMY (0-0); finally, the season begins this week; 10

10. BIRMINGHAM (3-1); David Elliott had a 42-point game; 13

11. COLONY (11-1); balanced scoring for the Titans; 15

12. CHAMINADE (8-1); 51-point performance by Keith Higgins Jr.; 17

13. WINDWARD (7-2); facing Sierra Canyon on Tuesday; 9

14. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (8-0); playing Mission Viejo, San Clemente next; 16

15. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (12-3); Kyle Frelow has been consistent; 18

16. LONG BEACH POLY (5-1); Christian Watson scored 23 in a loss to Centennial; 11

17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-1); also lost to Centennial; 12

18. WESTCHESTER (0-0); ready to begin this week; 19

19. ST. ANTHONY (7-2); facing Bishop Montgomery on Wednesday; 14

20. WEST RANCH (4-0); Corey Cofield is playing well; 20

21. FAIRFAX (0-0); should begin play this week; 21

22. ROLLING HILLS PREP (3-0); taking on Windward next week; 22

23. LAGUNA BEACH (10-0); 2-0 start in the Surf League; 23

24. FAIRMONT PREP (6-3); Chol Deng is leading the way; NR

25. LOS ALTOS (7-1); 400th career coaching win for Jeff Lucas; 25

