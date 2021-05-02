The Times’ high school basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.
Rank, school, wins-losses, comment, last week’s rank
1. SIERRA CANYON (5-0); Amari Bailey is playing like Amari Bailey; 1
2. ETIWANDA (4-0); Marcus Green scored 28 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; 2
3. MATER DEI (15-0); Monarchs face St. John Bosco on Wednesday; 3
4. SANTA MARGARITA (7-1); only loss is to Mater Dei; 4
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-1); Jeremiah Nyarko is a key player; 5
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (10-1); big week for Donovan Dent; 6
7. DAMIEN (19-1); RJ Smith is one of the best junior guards; 7
8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-2); Cameron Thrower is a reliable scorer; 8
9. RIBET ACADEMY (0-0); finally, the season begins this week; 10
10. BIRMINGHAM (3-1); David Elliott had a 42-point game; 13
11. COLONY (11-1); balanced scoring for the Titans; 15
12. CHAMINADE (8-1); 51-point performance by Keith Higgins Jr.; 17
13. WINDWARD (7-2); facing Sierra Canyon on Tuesday; 9
14. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (8-0); playing Mission Viejo, San Clemente next; 16
15. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (12-3); Kyle Frelow has been consistent; 18
16. LONG BEACH POLY (5-1); Christian Watson scored 23 in a loss to Centennial; 11
17. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-1); also lost to Centennial; 12
18. WESTCHESTER (0-0); ready to begin this week; 19
19. ST. ANTHONY (7-2); facing Bishop Montgomery on Wednesday; 14
20. WEST RANCH (4-0); Corey Cofield is playing well; 20
21. FAIRFAX (0-0); should begin play this week; 21
22. ROLLING HILLS PREP (3-0); taking on Windward next week; 22
23. LAGUNA BEACH (10-0); 2-0 start in the Surf League; 23
24. FAIRMONT PREP (6-3); Chol Deng is leading the way; NR
25. LOS ALTOS (7-1); 400th career coaching win for Jeff Lucas; 25
