High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball rankings: Thousand Oaks No. 1

Baseballs sit in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (15-0) Lancers have hit 25 home runs (1)

2. FOOTHILL (16-3) The Knights have 14 triples as a team (2)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-2) Pitching has been outstanding (3)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-4) 8-1 record in the Mission League (5)

5. AYALA (13-1) Ace Andres Pasillas is 6-0 (7)

6. DANA HILLS (13-3) Face Capistrano Valley this week (4)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (15-2) 13-game win streak (8)

8. WEST RANCH (13-0) Two-game series vs. Hart this week (6)

9. JSERRA (12-5) Nine-game winning streak (19)

10. SIERRA CANYON (12-3) Jaden Noot is throwing with best (9)

11. LOS ALAMITOS (10-2) Face Fountain Valley (11)

12. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-5) The Golden Knights swept Chaminade (21)

13. CORONA (11-4) Winner of 10 consecutive games (25)

14. MURRIETA MESA (17-2) 7-0 record in Southwestern League (20)

15. RIVERSIDE KING (12-4) 1-2 start in Big VIII League (10)

16. TRABUCO HILLS (12-3) Face Aliso Niguel this week (12)

17. MATER DEI (10-6) Played well in losses to JSerra (13)

18. YUCAIPA (11-6) Play Citrus Valley this week (14)

19. LONG BEACH POLY (14-3) 4-0 record in the Moore League (16)

20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (12-4) Oilers have been on power surge (NR)

21. ROYAL (14-1) Highlanders got revenge vs. Simi Valley (NR)

22. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (12-5) Set to play Los Alamitos (18)

23. HART (13-1) Indians face West Ranch this week (23)

24. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-5) Took two of three from King (NR)

25.GAHR (10-8) Have beaten lots of good teams (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

