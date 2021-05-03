The Times’ high school baseball rankings: Thousand Oaks No. 1
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); comment (last week’s rank)
1. THOUSAND OAKS (15-0) Lancers have hit 25 home runs (1)
2. FOOTHILL (16-3) The Knights have 14 triples as a team (2)
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (16-2) Pitching has been outstanding (3)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-4) 8-1 record in the Mission League (5)
5. AYALA (13-1) Ace Andres Pasillas is 6-0 (7)
6. DANA HILLS (13-3) Face Capistrano Valley this week (4)
7. SANTA MARGARITA (15-2) 13-game win streak (8)
8. WEST RANCH (13-0) Two-game series vs. Hart this week (6)
9. JSERRA (12-5) Nine-game winning streak (19)
10. SIERRA CANYON (12-3) Jaden Noot is throwing with best (9)
Thousand Oaks is 15-0 and continues to beat up on Ventura County baseball competition. Roc Riggio leads the Lancers with seven home runs.
11. LOS ALAMITOS (10-2) Face Fountain Valley (11)
12. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-5) The Golden Knights swept Chaminade (21)
13. CORONA (11-4) Winner of 10 consecutive games (25)
14. MURRIETA MESA (17-2) 7-0 record in Southwestern League (20)
15. RIVERSIDE KING (12-4) 1-2 start in Big VIII League (10)
16. TRABUCO HILLS (12-3) Face Aliso Niguel this week (12)
17. MATER DEI (10-6) Played well in losses to JSerra (13)
18. YUCAIPA (11-6) Play Citrus Valley this week (14)
19. LONG BEACH POLY (14-3) 4-0 record in the Moore League (16)
20. HUNTINGTON BEACH (12-4) Oilers have been on power surge (NR)
21. ROYAL (14-1) Highlanders got revenge vs. Simi Valley (NR)
22. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (12-5) Set to play Los Alamitos (18)
23. HART (13-1) Indians face West Ranch this week (23)
24. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-5) Took two of three from King (NR)
25.GAHR (10-8) Have beaten lots of good teams (NR)
