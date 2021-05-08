High school boys’ tennis: City playoff pairings
CITY BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.
#4 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Palisades
#3 Cleveland at #2 Granada Hills
NOTE: Championship, Friday, 12:30 p.m. at higher seed.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday, 12:30 p.m.
#8 Birmingham at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy
#5 Chatsworth at #4 Los Angeles Marshall
#6 Los Angeles Hamilton at #3 Wilmington Banning
#7 Gardena at #2 El Camino Real
NOTES: Semifinals, May 18, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 20, 12:30 p.m. at higher seed.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.