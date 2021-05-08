Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: City playoff pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.

#4 Sherman Oaks CES at #1 Palisades

#3 Cleveland at #2 Granada Hills

NOTE: Championship, Friday, 12:30 p.m. at higher seed.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday, 12:30 p.m.

#8 Birmingham at #1 Granada Hills Kennedy

#5 Chatsworth at #4 Los Angeles Marshall

#6 Los Angeles Hamilton at #3 Wilmington Banning

#7 Gardena at #2 El Camino Real

NOTES: Semifinals, May 18, 12:30 p.m. Championship, May 20, 12:30 p.m. at higher seed.

High School Sports

