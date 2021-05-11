Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school baseball: Monday’s results

Baseballs in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Monday’s results

Agoura 2, Westlake 1

Apple Valley 8, Serrano 2

Aquinas 5, Woodcrest Christian 4

Arrowhead Christian 7, Western Christian 4

Banning 5, Desert Hot Springs 4

Beckman 7, Portola 0

Big Bear 25, Academy for Academic Excellence 8

Bishop Montgomery 6, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0

Corona 6, King 1

Corona Centennial 15, Norco 5

Corona Santiago 7, Eastvale Roosevelt 2

Cypress 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

Etiwanda 7, Chino Hills 5

Excelsior 14, University Prep 2

Fairfax 6, Los Angeles University 1

Hesperia Christian 18, Trona 0

Indio 5, Coachella Valley 1

Irvine 19, Northwood 7

La Habra 4, Troy 0

Laguna Hills 3, Irvine University 0

Loara 8, Bolsa Grande 4

Los Altos 3, Downey 1

Los Angeles CES 11, Westchester 6

Newbury Park 6, Oaks Christian 5

Ocean View 8, San Juan Hills 1

Ontario Christian 10, Linfield Christian 8

Palisades 13, Venice 0

Placentia Valencia 7, La Palma Kennedy 2

Quartz Hill 9, Highland 0

Rancho Christian 9, Temecula Prep 6

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Upland 0

Ridgecrest Burroughs 9, Hesperia 8

Riverside Prep 4, Victor Valley 3

Salesian 5, Mary Star 4

Sonora 6, Buena Park 2

St. Paul 6, Cathedral 3

Sultana 14, Oak Hills 9

Sunny Hills 2, Fullerton 1

Tarbut V’Torah 16, Sage Hill 13

Thousand Oaks 11, Calabasas 0

Westminster La Quinta 13, Los Amigos 1

Whittier Christian 5, Nogales 2

Wilmington Banning 6, San Pedro 4

