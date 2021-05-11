High school baseball: Monday’s results
BASEBALL
Monday’s results
Agoura 2, Westlake 1
Apple Valley 8, Serrano 2
Aquinas 5, Woodcrest Christian 4
Arrowhead Christian 7, Western Christian 4
Banning 5, Desert Hot Springs 4
Beckman 7, Portola 0
Big Bear 25, Academy for Academic Excellence 8
Bishop Montgomery 6, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0
Corona 6, King 1
Corona Centennial 15, Norco 5
Corona Santiago 7, Eastvale Roosevelt 2
Cypress 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Etiwanda 7, Chino Hills 5
Excelsior 14, University Prep 2
Fairfax 6, Los Angeles University 1
Hesperia Christian 18, Trona 0
Indio 5, Coachella Valley 1
Irvine 19, Northwood 7
La Habra 4, Troy 0
Laguna Hills 3, Irvine University 0
Loara 8, Bolsa Grande 4
Los Altos 3, Downey 1
Los Angeles CES 11, Westchester 6
Newbury Park 6, Oaks Christian 5
Ocean View 8, San Juan Hills 1
Ontario Christian 10, Linfield Christian 8
Palisades 13, Venice 0
Placentia Valencia 7, La Palma Kennedy 2
Quartz Hill 9, Highland 0
Rancho Christian 9, Temecula Prep 6
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Upland 0
Ridgecrest Burroughs 9, Hesperia 8
Riverside Prep 4, Victor Valley 3
Salesian 5, Mary Star 4
Sonora 6, Buena Park 2
St. Paul 6, Cathedral 3
Sultana 14, Oak Hills 9
Sunny Hills 2, Fullerton 1
Tarbut V’Torah 16, Sage Hill 13
Thousand Oaks 11, Calabasas 0
Westminster La Quinta 13, Los Amigos 1
Whittier Christian 5, Nogales 2
Wilmington Banning 6, San Pedro 4
