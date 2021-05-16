Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Baseball gear in a dugout.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (21-0) Lancers have hit 33 home runs (1)

2. FOOTHILL (20-3) Junior Aiden Taurek has 33 hits (2)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-2) 13 consecutive victories (3)

4. JSERRA (18-4) 15 consecutive victories (4)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-4) Freshmen are coming through (5)

6. AYALA (17-1) Thomas Cerecedes is 7-0 with 0.51 ERA (6)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-5) Winner of 10 in a row (9)

8. HUNTINGTON BEACH (17-4) Oilers have gotten hot (16)

9. LOS ALAMITOS (14-4) Pitching is holding up (8)

10. SIERRA CANYON (16-3) Jaden Noot struck out 11 in shutout of Birmingham (10)

11. WEST RANCH (16-1) Blake Schroeder has 27 hits (11)

12. MURRIETA MESA (20-4) 10-1 record in league play (12)

13. DANA HILLS (17-5) Will be dangerous playoff team (14)

14. RIVERSIDE KING (17-5) Took two of three from Corona (15)

15. VILLA PARK (19-4) Isaac Ontiveros is 7-0 with 1.17 ERA (NR)

16. CORONA (14-7) Freshman Josh Springer keeps producing (13)

17. SANTA MARGARITA (15-8) Swept by JSerra, Orange Lutheran (7)

18. CORONA CENTENNIAL (`15-7) Part of three-way tie for first place in Big VIII (17)

19. TRABUCO HILLS (16-7) Pitcher Mason Molina continues to dominate (18)

20. HART (16-2) Indians waiting to face West Ranch next week (20)

21. YUCAIPA (15-7) Sophomore Owen Eagan has 29 hits (22)

22. WARREN (21-2) 8-0 in San Gabriel Valley League (23)

23. LONG BEACH POLY (17-6) Holding down first place in Moore League (25)

24. KAISER (12-0) Nathan Campos-Jaramillo leading team (NR)

25. GRANADA HILLS (16-2) Stellar relief pitching (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

