The Times’ high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)
1. THOUSAND OAKS (21-0) Lancers have hit 33 home runs (1)
2. FOOTHILL (20-3) Junior Aiden Taurek has 33 hits (2)
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-2) 13 consecutive victories (3)
4. JSERRA (18-4) 15 consecutive victories (4)
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-4) Freshmen are coming through (5)
6. AYALA (17-1) Thomas Cerecedes is 7-0 with 0.51 ERA (6)
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-5) Winner of 10 in a row (9)
8. HUNTINGTON BEACH (17-4) Oilers have gotten hot (16)
9. LOS ALAMITOS (14-4) Pitching is holding up (8)
10. SIERRA CANYON (16-3) Jaden Noot struck out 11 in shutout of Birmingham (10)
11. WEST RANCH (16-1) Blake Schroeder has 27 hits (11)
12. MURRIETA MESA (20-4) 10-1 record in league play (12)
13. DANA HILLS (17-5) Will be dangerous playoff team (14)
14. RIVERSIDE KING (17-5) Took two of three from Corona (15)
15. VILLA PARK (19-4) Isaac Ontiveros is 7-0 with 1.17 ERA (NR)
16. CORONA (14-7) Freshman Josh Springer keeps producing (13)
17. SANTA MARGARITA (15-8) Swept by JSerra, Orange Lutheran (7)
18. CORONA CENTENNIAL (`15-7) Part of three-way tie for first place in Big VIII (17)
19. TRABUCO HILLS (16-7) Pitcher Mason Molina continues to dominate (18)
20. HART (16-2) Indians waiting to face West Ranch next week (20)
21. YUCAIPA (15-7) Sophomore Owen Eagan has 29 hits (22)
22. WARREN (21-2) 8-0 in San Gabriel Valley League (23)
23. LONG BEACH POLY (17-6) Holding down first place in Moore League (25)
24. KAISER (12-0) Nathan Campos-Jaramillo leading team (NR)
25. GRANADA HILLS (16-2) Stellar relief pitching (NR)
