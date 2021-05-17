Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#8 Mira Costa at #1 Irvine University

#5 Woodbridge at #4 Peninsula

#6 Corona del Mar at #3 Calabasas

#7 Fountain Valley at #2 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 Palos Verdes at Arcadia

Etiwanda at Placentia Valencia

Yorba Linda at San Marino

Pasadena Poly at Newbury Park

Brentwood, bye

Rancho Cucamonga at Great Oak

Ayala at Palm Desert

#4 Loyola, bye

#3 Claremont, bye

Oak Park at Sage Hill

Westlake at West Ranch

Northwood at Walnut

Ventura at San Marcos

Valencia at La Canada

Cypress at San Clemente

#2 Foothill, bye

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 Portola at Aliso Niguel

Windward at Burbank

Temple City at Troy

South Torrance at Dos Pueblos

Santa Margarita at Xavier Prep

Santa Barbara at Simi Valley

Cerritos at Trabuco Hills

#4 Los Osos, bye

#3 Anaheim Canyon at Bolsa Grande

St. Margaret’s at Camarillo

Tesoro at Laguna Beach

Palm Springs at King

Culver City at Redlands East Valley

Crescenta Valley at West Torrance

St. Francis at San Juan Hills

Hart at #2 Viewpoint

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 Servite, bye

Mayfair at Cate

Temecula Valley at La Serna

Corona Santiago at Redlands

Rowland at Sunny Hills

El Dorado at Arroyo

Nordhoff at Rio Mesa

Bonita at #4 Buckley

#3 Villa Park, bye

Crean Lutheran at Carpinteria

Canyon Springs at Arlington

Westminster La Quinta at JSerra

Long Beach Poly at Torrance

Vista Murrieta at Diamond Bar

Whitney at Milken

#2 Marina, bye

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 Millikan, bye

Santa Fe at San Gabriel

Rancho Alamitos at San Dimas

Paloma Valley at Serrano

de Toledo at Bishop Montgomery

Pasadena Marshall at Warren

Villanova Prep at Quartz Hill

Anaheim Fairmont Prep at #4 Oxford Academy

Coachella Valley at #3 Arrowhead Christian

Gahr at Magnolia

Charter Oak at La Mirada

Corona Centennial at Jurupa Valley

Buena Park at Montclair

Garden Grove at Keppel

Twentynine Palms at Silverado

Patriot at #2 Riverside Poly

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

A--Montebello at Whittier

B--Bishop Amat at Downey

C--Palmdale at Barstow

D--Desert Mirage at Apple Valley

E--Knight at Westminster

F--Chino at Rancho Verde

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Riverside North

Estancia at Norte Vista

Covina at Ocean View

Winner wild-card B at Valley View

Beaumont at Summit

Chaffey at Duarte

Temescal Canyon at Yucca Valley

Winner wild-card C at #4 Ridgecrest Burroughs

#3 Heritage at Rim of the World

Winner wild-card D at Aquinas

Moreno Valley at Garey

Winner wild-card E at Costa Mesa

Edgewood at Rosemead

Winner wild-card F at Granite Hills

La Salle at Lancaster

Channel Islands at #2 Foothill Tech

NOTES:

Second round in Divisions 1-5, Saturday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals in

Divisions 1-5, May 24, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 26, 3

p.m. Championships, May 28 at home sites.

