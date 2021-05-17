High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#8 Mira Costa at #1 Irvine University
#5 Woodbridge at #4 Peninsula
#6 Corona del Mar at #3 Calabasas
#7 Fountain Valley at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 Palos Verdes at Arcadia
Etiwanda at Placentia Valencia
Yorba Linda at San Marino
Pasadena Poly at Newbury Park
Brentwood, bye
Rancho Cucamonga at Great Oak
Ayala at Palm Desert
#4 Loyola, bye
#3 Claremont, bye
Oak Park at Sage Hill
Westlake at West Ranch
Northwood at Walnut
Ventura at San Marcos
Valencia at La Canada
Cypress at San Clemente
#2 Foothill, bye
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 Portola at Aliso Niguel
Windward at Burbank
Temple City at Troy
South Torrance at Dos Pueblos
Santa Margarita at Xavier Prep
Santa Barbara at Simi Valley
Cerritos at Trabuco Hills
#4 Los Osos, bye
#3 Anaheim Canyon at Bolsa Grande
St. Margaret’s at Camarillo
Tesoro at Laguna Beach
Palm Springs at King
Culver City at Redlands East Valley
Crescenta Valley at West Torrance
St. Francis at San Juan Hills
Hart at #2 Viewpoint
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 Servite, bye
Mayfair at Cate
Temecula Valley at La Serna
Corona Santiago at Redlands
Rowland at Sunny Hills
El Dorado at Arroyo
Nordhoff at Rio Mesa
Bonita at #4 Buckley
#3 Villa Park, bye
Crean Lutheran at Carpinteria
Canyon Springs at Arlington
Westminster La Quinta at JSerra
Long Beach Poly at Torrance
Vista Murrieta at Diamond Bar
Whitney at Milken
#2 Marina, bye
DIVISION 4
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 Millikan, bye
Santa Fe at San Gabriel
Rancho Alamitos at San Dimas
Paloma Valley at Serrano
de Toledo at Bishop Montgomery
Pasadena Marshall at Warren
Villanova Prep at Quartz Hill
Anaheim Fairmont Prep at #4 Oxford Academy
Coachella Valley at #3 Arrowhead Christian
Gahr at Magnolia
Charter Oak at La Mirada
Corona Centennial at Jurupa Valley
Buena Park at Montclair
Garden Grove at Keppel
Twentynine Palms at Silverado
Patriot at #2 Riverside Poly
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
A--Montebello at Whittier
B--Bishop Amat at Downey
C--Palmdale at Barstow
D--Desert Mirage at Apple Valley
E--Knight at Westminster
F--Chino at Rancho Verde
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Riverside North
Estancia at Norte Vista
Covina at Ocean View
Winner wild-card B at Valley View
Beaumont at Summit
Chaffey at Duarte
Temescal Canyon at Yucca Valley
Winner wild-card C at #4 Ridgecrest Burroughs
#3 Heritage at Rim of the World
Winner wild-card D at Aquinas
Moreno Valley at Garey
Winner wild-card E at Costa Mesa
Edgewood at Rosemead
Winner wild-card F at Granite Hills
La Salle at Lancaster
Channel Islands at #2 Foothill Tech
NOTES:
Second round in Divisions 1-5, Saturday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals in
Divisions 1-5, May 24, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 26, 3
p.m. Championships, May 28 at home sites.
