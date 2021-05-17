Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 3

Wild-card match, Monday

Irvine def. St. Margaret’s, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Monday

Viewpoint def. St. Monica, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Norte Vista def. Chino Hills, 26-24, 32-30, 26-24

