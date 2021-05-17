High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 3
Wild-card match, Monday
Irvine def. St. Margaret’s, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Monday
Viewpoint def. St. Monica, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Norte Vista def. Chino Hills, 26-24, 32-30, 26-24
