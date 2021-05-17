Roundup: Sierra Canyon freshman Mackenly Randolph making presence felt in girls’ basketball

The signs are everywhere that 6-foot-1 freshman Mackenly Randolph of Chatsworth Sierra Canyon has quite a future playing basketball.

“The best to ever play in the Valley. Guarantee,” Sierra Canyon girls’ basketball coach Alicia Komaki said Monday after Randolph scored 35 points in a 68-45 win over City Section power Palisades. “She’s just so good.”

Randolph is the daughter of former NBA player Zach Randolph, whose highest point total was 43 points. Asked if dad’s family record is in jeopardy, Mackenly said, “Yes.”

Sierra Canyon improved to 15-3 but might be without its other top freshman, Izela Arenas, for the playoffs because of a foot injury. Demoni Lagway had 16 points for Palisades (6-6), which has a big game on Friday against Western League rival Hamilton.

El Camino Real 47, Granada Hills 45: Gaby Quintana scored 26 points for ECR.

Boys’ basketball

Birmingham 91, Cleveland 35: Iana Koguchi had 22 points for Birmingham.

Huntington Park 61, Larchmont 50: Diego Manzano scored 48 points for Huntington Park.

Loyola 67. Crespi 54: Jalen Cox led Loyola with 26 points.

Baseball

Westlake 11, Oaks Christian 3: Benjamin Church had three hits and three RBIs and Shea Upton had three hits and two RBIs.

Corona 5, Corona Santiago 0: Ethan Schiefelbein struck out nine and allowed one hit in six innings.

Corona Centennial 3, Roosevelt 1: Hudson Boncal struck out 13 and allowed one hit for Centennial.

San Pedro 7, Narbonne 0: The Pirates took control of the Marine League behind Rhett Peterlin, who allowed three hits. Dylan Kordic had three RBIs.

Thousand Oaks 8, Newbury Park 3: Max Muncy hit his ninth home run and Dylan Jackson hit his seventh to help the Lancers improve to 22-0.

Glendora 6, Los Altos 1: Shane Mion had two hits and Carson Collett added two RBIs.

Cypress 5, El Toro 0: Three pitchers combined for the shutout, led by James Paul, who threw five scoreless innings.

Bishop Amat 3, Cathedral 0: Izeah Muniz struck out 14 and threw a one-hit shutout.

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Etiwanda 2: Jacob Billings struck out nine for Rancho Cucamonga.

King 7, Norco 1: John Stark hit two home runs.

Softball

Ayala 2, Colony 1: Emily Leavitt struck out 17 for Ayala.