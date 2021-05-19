High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, May 26, 6 p.m.
#8 Redondo at #1 Loyola
#5 San Clemente at #4 Newport Harbor
#6 Mater Dei at #3 Corona del Mar
#7 Orange Lutheran at #2 Mira Costa
NOTES: Semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championship, June 5, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday
Santa Margarita def. Los Altos, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Servite def. La Palma Kennedy, 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-6
San Marcos def. Hart, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15
Tesoro def. Alemany, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11
Valencia def. Peninsula, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
Thousand Oaks def. Mission Viejo, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13
Huntington Beach def. Downey, 25-7, 25-7, 25-9
Second round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
#1 Santa Barbara at Quartz Hill
West Ranch at San Juan Hills
Santa Margarita at Newbury Park
#4 Beckman at South Torrance
#3 Servite at Los Alamitos
San Marcos at Tesoro
Valencia at Burbank Burroughs
Thousand Oaks at #2 Huntington Beach
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday
Cypress def. Irvine, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17
Camarillo def. Bishop Montgomery. 25-22, 25-20, 25-13
Cerritos def. Millikan, 25-18, 25-23, 11-25, 25-23
St. Francis def. Rio Mesa, 25-21, 25-11, 25-23
Long Beach Poly def. Perris, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19
Damien def. Trabuco Hills, 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13
South Pasadena def. La Salle, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17
Anaheim Canyon def. Murrieta Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Long Beach Wilson def. El Segundo, 25-18, 25-11, 25-14
Windward def. Simi Valley, 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12
Dos Pueblos def. Oxnard, 25-19, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22
Westlake def. La Serna, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Royal def. Crescenta Valley, 28-26, 25-15, 25-16
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame def. Flintridge Prep, 25-21, 25-10, 25-18
Paloma Valley def. Irvine University, 25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23
Foothill def. Bolsa Grande, 25-14, 25-15, 27-25
Second round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
#1 Cypress at Camarillo
St. Francis at Cerritos
Damien at Long Beach Poly
#4 Anaheim Canyon at South Pasadena
#3 Long Beach Wilson at Windward
Westlake at Dos Pueblos
Royal at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
#2 Foothill at Paloma Valley
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday
Marina def. San Gabriel, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18
Redlands def. Norco, 15-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-9
Katella def. Vista Murrieta, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian def. Anaheim, 25-16, 25-23, 14-25, 25-13
California def. Montebello, 25-11, 25-9, 25-10
Warren def. Buena, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
El Dorado def. Yucaipa, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20
Laguna Hills def. Burbank, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Laguna Blanca def. Claremont, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
Garden Grove def. San Gabriel Academy, 26-24, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18
Villa Park def. Hemet, 25-11, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel def. Burbank Providence, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Corona Santiago def. Keppel, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Hillcrest def. San Marino, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Cerritos Valley Christian def. Gahr, 25-16, 25-12, 25-9
First round, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Torrance at Ontario Christian
Second round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
#1 Marina at Redlands
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Katella
Ontario Christian at California OR California at Torrance
#4 El Dorado at Warren
#3 Laguna Hills at Laguna Blanca
Garden Grove at Villa Park
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Corona Santiago
Hillcrest at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Monday
Viewpoint def. St. Monica, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
First round, Tuesday
King def. Viewpoint, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
Whitney def. Rialto, 25-7, 25-7, 25-18
Crean Lutheran def. Bellflower, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15
Highland def. Nordhoff, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14
Sunny Hills def. Santa Fe, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Rancho Alamitos def. Orange Vista, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13
Brentwood def. Whittier Christian, 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14
Upland def. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13
La Canada def. Ganesha, 25-7, 25-7, 25-11
Oxford Academy def. Segerstrom, 25-13, 25-9, 28-26
Troy def. Temescal Canyon, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15
Oakwood def. Carpinteria, 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16
Elsinore def. Beaumont, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21
Bishop Amat def. La Habra, 18-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Lancaster def. Bosco Tech, 28-26, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23
Westminster La Quinta def. Norte Vista, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13
Second round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
#1 King at Whitney
Highland at Crean Lutheran
Sunny Hills at Rancho Alamitos
Brentwood at #4 Upland
#3 La Canada at Oxford Academy
Oakwood at Troy
Elsinore at Bishop Amat
#2 Westminster La Quinta at Lancaster
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Da Vinci def. Miller, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22
Murrieta Mesa def. St. Paul, 25-20, 25-18, 25-10
Orange def. Moreno Valley, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16
Maranatha def. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Da Vinci at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian
Rio Hondo Prep at Anaheim Fairmont Prep
Estancia at Xavier Prep
Murrieta Mesa at #4 Riverside North
Orange at #3 Valley View
Arlington at Sierra Vista
Avalon at Mayfair
Maranatha at #2 Malibu
NOTES: Quarterfinals in all divisions, May 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championships, June 5, 6 p.m.
