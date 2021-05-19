Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball on Wood Floor
(Matt_Brown / Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, May 26, 6 p.m.

#8 Redondo at #1 Loyola

#5 San Clemente at #4 Newport Harbor

#6 Mater Dei at #3 Corona del Mar

#7 Orange Lutheran at #2 Mira Costa

NOTES: Semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championship, June 5, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday

Santa Margarita def. Los Altos, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

Servite def. La Palma Kennedy, 25-14, 25-17, 22-25, 25-6

San Marcos def. Hart, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15

Tesoro def. Alemany, 25-10, 25-18, 25-11

Valencia def. Peninsula, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21

Thousand Oaks def. Mission Viejo, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13

Huntington Beach def. Downey, 25-7, 25-7, 25-9

Second round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

#1 Santa Barbara at Quartz Hill

West Ranch at San Juan Hills

Santa Margarita at Newbury Park

#4 Beckman at South Torrance

#3 Servite at Los Alamitos

San Marcos at Tesoro

Valencia at Burbank Burroughs

Thousand Oaks at #2 Huntington Beach

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday

Cypress def. Irvine, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17

Camarillo def. Bishop Montgomery. 25-22, 25-20, 25-13

Cerritos def. Millikan, 25-18, 25-23, 11-25, 25-23

St. Francis def. Rio Mesa, 25-21, 25-11, 25-23

Long Beach Poly def. Perris, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19

Damien def. Trabuco Hills, 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-13, 15-13

South Pasadena def. La Salle, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17

Anaheim Canyon def. Murrieta Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Long Beach Wilson def. El Segundo, 25-18, 25-11, 25-14

Windward def. Simi Valley, 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12

Dos Pueblos def. Oxnard, 25-19, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22

Westlake def. La Serna, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Royal def. Crescenta Valley, 28-26, 25-15, 25-16

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame def. Flintridge Prep, 25-21, 25-10, 25-18

Paloma Valley def. Irvine University, 25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23

Foothill def. Bolsa Grande, 25-14, 25-15, 27-25

Second round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

#1 Cypress at Camarillo

St. Francis at Cerritos

Damien at Long Beach Poly

#4 Anaheim Canyon at South Pasadena

#3 Long Beach Wilson at Windward

Westlake at Dos Pueblos

Royal at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

#2 Foothill at Paloma Valley

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday

Marina def. San Gabriel, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18

Redlands def. Norco, 15-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-9

Katella def. Vista Murrieta, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian def. Anaheim, 25-16, 25-23, 14-25, 25-13

California def. Montebello, 25-11, 25-9, 25-10

Warren def. Buena, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

El Dorado def. Yucaipa, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20

Laguna Hills def. Burbank, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21

Laguna Blanca def. Claremont, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

Garden Grove def. San Gabriel Academy, 26-24, 25-12, 20-25, 25-18

Villa Park def. Hemet, 25-11, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel def. Burbank Providence, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Corona Santiago def. Keppel, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15

Hillcrest def. San Marino, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Cerritos Valley Christian def. Gahr, 25-16, 25-12, 25-9

First round, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Torrance at Ontario Christian

Second round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

#1 Marina at Redlands

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Katella

Ontario Christian at California OR California at Torrance

#4 El Dorado at Warren

#3 Laguna Hills at Laguna Blanca

Garden Grove at Villa Park

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Corona Santiago

Hillcrest at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Monday

Viewpoint def. St. Monica, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

First round, Tuesday

King def. Viewpoint, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

Whitney def. Rialto, 25-7, 25-7, 25-18

Crean Lutheran def. Bellflower, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15

Highland def. Nordhoff, 25-12, 25-20, 25-14

Sunny Hills def. Santa Fe, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Rancho Alamitos def. Orange Vista, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13

Brentwood def. Whittier Christian, 25-11, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14

Upland def. Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13

La Canada def. Ganesha, 25-7, 25-7, 25-11

Oxford Academy def. Segerstrom, 25-13, 25-9, 28-26

Troy def. Temescal Canyon, 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15

Oakwood def. Carpinteria, 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16

Elsinore def. Beaumont, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21

Bishop Amat def. La Habra, 18-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Lancaster def. Bosco Tech, 28-26, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23

Westminster La Quinta def. Norte Vista, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13

Second round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

#1 King at Whitney

Highland at Crean Lutheran

Sunny Hills at Rancho Alamitos

Brentwood at #4 Upland

#3 La Canada at Oxford Academy

Oakwood at Troy

Elsinore at Bishop Amat

#2 Westminster La Quinta at Lancaster

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Da Vinci def. Miller, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22

Murrieta Mesa def. St. Paul, 25-20, 25-18, 25-10

Orange def. Moreno Valley, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16

Maranatha def. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Da Vinci at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian

Rio Hondo Prep at Anaheim Fairmont Prep

Estancia at Xavier Prep

Murrieta Mesa at #4 Riverside North

Orange at #3 Valley View

Arlington at Sierra Vista

Avalon at Mayfair

Maranatha at #2 Malibu

NOTES: Quarterfinals in all divisions, May 26, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 29, 6 p.m. Championships, June 5, 6 p.m.

High School Sports

