Roundup: Kevin Bradley scores 31 points in Crenshaw basketball victory

Kevin Bradley, one of the City Section’s top basketball scorers last season, has certainly started this season fast for Crenshaw.

In his latest performance, he scored 31 points on Wednesday to help the Cougars defeat View Park Prep 82-40 in a Coliseum League game. He had 38 points in the season opener.

Westchester 75, University 48: TJ Wainwright led the unbeaten Comets with 16 points. Jaden Peters had 24 points for University.

Grant 82, Monroe 22: Aviv Hazan scored 19 points to help the Lancers improve to 6-0.

Kennedy 65, Van Nuys 37: Will Bailey led the Golden Cougars with 16 points. Andrew Angula finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for Van Nuys.

King/Drew 75, Washington Prep 51: Kalib LaCount finished with 30 points and seven assists.

Rolling Hills Prep 64, Geffen 13: Myles Tan had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Chaminade 75, Loyola 57: Colin Weems had 21 points for Chaminade. Remington Rofer led Loyola with 24 points.

Harvard-Westlake 89, Crespi 68: The Wolverines clinched at least a share of their third consecutive Mission League title. Cameron Thrower had 12 points and 12 assists. Adam Hinton had 16 points and Trumann Gettings 15.

Boys’ soccer

Mira Costa 2, Cathedral 1: Mira Costa stunned the No. 1-seeded Phantoms in a Division 1 quarterfinal match. Andrew Navarro and Thomas Southey scored goals for Mira Costa, which opened a 2-0 lead. Mira Costa will face Godinez, a 2-0 winner over Santa Ana Valley. Ivan Lopez scored both Godinez goals.

Servite 2, Downey 0: Cristian Uriostegui scored off an assist from Eddie Villeda in the second half and Joe Moyer added a second goal to send the No. 2-seeded Friars into the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals. They will face Loyola, a 2-1 winner over Capistrano Valley. Marco Bottene and Alejandro Sanchez scored for the Cubs.

Birmingham 7, San Pedro 0: Anthony Miron scored two goals for the undefeated Patriots, who advanced to the City Section Division I semifinals and will play Bell, which defeated South East after penalty kicks.

Goooaaalll!!! Rabinovitch scores to give ECR a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/arALYi6905 — The M.E.S.S. (@TheMESS2013) May 19, 2021

El Camino Real 4, Cleveland 0: Tom Rabinovitch scored two goals to send the Conquistadores into the City Section Division I semifinals on Friday against Sun Valley Poly, a 4-2 winner over Banning.

Salesian 3, Lynwood 0: Ernesto Vergara scored all three goals to help Salesian advance to the Division 3 semifinals.

Baseball

JSerra 4, Servite 3: Down 3-0, the Lions rallied to pull out their 17th consecutive victory. Owen Fuller drove in the tie-breaking run in the top of the seventh inning and finished with two hits. Gabe D’Arcy had two RBIs.

Mater Dei 15, Santa Margarita 8: Skye Selinsky and Drew Porter each contributed three RBIs.

Orange Lutheran 4, St. John Bosco 0: Chris Canada struck out eight in six innings. It was Orange Lutheran’s 15th consecutive win and fourth consecutive shutout victory. The Lancers are 24-2 and headed toward a three-game showdown with JSerra next week to decide the Trinity League championship.

Villa Park 4, Foothill 3: Isaac Ontiveros (8-1) got the win. Matthew Meagher picked up the save.

Trabuco Hills 3, San Juan Hills 0: Mason Molina struck out 13 in 5 2/3 innings for Trabuco Hills. Bobby Gray hit a home run.

Capistrano Valley 2, Mission Viejo 1: Ruben Lopez had two hits and Brady Disbro threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out three.

Thousand Oaks 4, Newbury Park 2: The Lancers stayed unbeaten. Dylan Jackson had a home run and Charlie Saum contributed two RBIs.

Westlake 2, Oak Christian 1: The Warriors won it on a bases loaded walk in the seventh.

Calabasas 4, Agoura 2: Sam Sonnenberg and Chase Call each had two hits to help Calabasas clinch a playoff berth.

Cypress 9, Tustin 3: Luke Matlock hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs for Cypress, which has won seven consecutive games.

San Pedro 9, Carson 0: The Pirates clinched the Marine League championship. Cain Lusic had an inside-the-park home run. Gio Crow had three RBIs.

Narbonne 5, Banning 2: Andy Quintero hit a two-run double and Rob Atencio threw a complete game.

Sylmar 1, San Fernando 0: It took nine innings before the Spartans prevailed. Frank Garcia struck out 11 in eight innings. A throwing error on a bunt led to Sylmar’s winning run.

Tesoro 5, Dana Hills 1: Brandon Woolley and Carter Jorissen each had two hits. Chris Adams struck out seven in a complete game.

Harvard-Westlake 9, Chaminade 0: Freshman Bryce Rainer hit a home run and had four RBIs and freshman Tommy Bridges threw 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball for the Wolverines.

Bishop Alemany 7, Loyola 3: James Harrington had a home run and three RBIs.

Crespi 8, St. Francis 1: Jackson Benattar hit a grand slam and stole two bases for Crespi.

Ayala 14, Colony 3: Mateo Matthews had three hits and four RBIs and Troy McCain homered.

Sierra Canyon 17, Brentwood 0: Kassius Thomas struck out 12 in five innings and Jaden Noot homered.

Vista Murrieta 8, Murrieta Valley 5: Nate Billy homered and finished with three RBIs.

Quartz Hill 19, Highland 8: Luke Reddemann had two hits and three RBIs and also got the win on the mound for Quartz Hill (19-2, 10-1).

Bishop Amat 10, Cathedral 4: Daniel Briones had three RBIs.

Palos Verdes 5, Culver City 1: Grant Govel had three RBIs.

Arcadia 9, Burroughs 2: Mikey Easter went three for three with a home run and six RBIs.

Hart 10, Canyon 7: Malachi Soqui and Brayden Jefferis hit home runs for Hart.

Softball

Ayala 2, Glendora 0: Emily Leavitt stuck out 31 batters in a 14-inning victory.