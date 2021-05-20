High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#8 Mira Costa at #1 Irvine University

#5 Woodbridge at #4 Peninsula

#6 Corona del Mar at #3 Calabasas

#7 Fountain Valley at #2 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday

Palos Verdes 10, Arcadia 8

Placentia Valencia 15, Etiwanda 3

San Marino 11, Yorba Linda 7

Newbury Park 17, Pasadena Poly 1

Great Oak 18, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Ayala 12, Palm Desert 6

Sage Hill 12, Oak Park 6

Westlake 12, West Ranch 6

Northwood 13, Walnut 5

San Marcos 18, Ventura 0

La Canada 16, Valencia 2

San Clemente 13, Cypress 5

Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Placentia Valencia at #1 Palos Verdes

Newbury Park at San Marino

Great Oak at Brentwood

Ayala at #4 Loyola

Sage Hill at #3 Claremont

Northwood at Westlake

San Marcos at La Canada

San Clemente at #2 Foothill

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

Portola 13, Aliso Niguel 5

Windward 10, Burbank 8

Troy 10, Temple City 8

Dos Pueblos 13, South Torrance 5

Santa Margarita 13, Xavier Prep 5

Simi Valley 14, Santa Barbara 4

Trabuco Hills 9, Cerritos 9 (Trabuco Hills wins on games, 81-65)

Anaheim Canyon 12, Bolsa Grande 6

Camarillo 13, St. Margaret’s 5

Laguna Beach 16, Tesoro 2

King 17, Palm Springs 1

Culver City 12, Redlands East Valley 6

West Torrance 15, Crescenta Valley 3

San Juan Hills 10, St. Francis 8

Viewpoint 13, Hart 5

Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#1 Portola at Windward

Troy at Dos Pueblos

Simi Valley at Santa Margarita

Trabuco Hills at #4 Los Osos

Camarillo at #3 Anaheim Canyon

King at Laguna Beach

West Torrance at Culver City

#2 Viewpoint at San Juan Hills

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday unless noted

Cate 18, Mayfair 0

Temecula Valley 11, La Serna 7

Corona Santiago at Redlands, FRIDAY

Sunny Hills 13, Rowland 5

El Dorado 15, Arroyo 3

Nordhoff 11, Rio Mesa 7

Bonita at #4 Buckley, score not reported

Crean Lutheran 12, Carpinteria 6

Canyon Springs 11, Arlington 7

JSerra 15, Westminster La Quinta 3

Torrance 9, Long Beach Poly 9 (Torrance wins on games, 70-66)

Diamond Bar 17, Vista Murrieta 1

Whitney 11, Milken 7

Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Cate at #1 Servite

Temecula Valley at Corona Santiago OR Redlands at Temecula Valley

Sunny Hills at El Dorado

#4 Buckley at Nordhoff OR Nordhoff at Bonita

Crean Lutheran at #3 Villa Park

JSerra at Canyon Springs

Torrance at Diamond Bar

Whitney at #2 Marina

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday

Santa Fe 10, San Gabriel 8

San Dimas 11, Rancho Alamitos 7

Serrano 12, Paloma Valley 6

Bishop Montgomery 11, de Toledo 7

Warren 12, Pasadena Marshall 6

Villanova Prep 11, Quartz Hill 4

Oxford Academy 16, Anaheim Fairmont Prep 2

Arrowhead Christian 14, Coachella Valley 4

Gahr 10, Magnolia 8

La Mirada 10, Charter Oak 8

Corona Centennial 15, Jurupa Valley 3

Montclair 11, Buena Park 7

Keppel 14, Garden Grove 4

Twentynine Palms at Silverado, score not reported

Riverside Poly 13, Patriot 5

Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Santa Fe at #1 Millikan

San Dimas at Serrano

Warren at Bishop Montgomery

#4 Oxford Academy at Villanova Prep

#3 Arrowhead Christian at Gahr

La Mirada at Corona Centennial

Montclair at Keppel

Silverado at #2 Riverside Poly OR #2 Riverside Poly at Twentynine Palms

DIVISION 5

First round, Thursday unless noted

Riverside North 15, Whittier 3

Norte Vista 14, Estancia 4

Ocean View 12, Covina 6

Valley View 13, Downey 5

Beaumont at Summit, FRIDAY

Duarte 13, Chaffey 5

Yucca Valley 8, Temescal Canyon 5

Ridgecrest Burroughs 10, Barstow 8

Heritage 16, Rim of the World 2

Apple Valley 11, Aquinas 7

Garey 11, Moreno Valley 7

Costa Mesa 9, Westminster 9 (Costa Mesa wins on games, 75-65)

Rosemead 13, Edgewood 5

Granite Hills 15, Rancho Verde 3

La Salle 4, Lancaster 4 (La Salle wins on games, 39-28)

Foothill Tech 14, Channel Islands 4

Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#1 Riverside North at Norte Vista

Ocean View at Valley View

Duarte at Summit/Beaumont winner

#4 Ridgecrest Burroughs at Yucca Valley

#3 Heritage at Apple Valley

Costa Mesa at Garey

Rosemead at Granite Hills

#2 Foothill Tech at La Salle

NOTES: Quarterfinals in Divisions 1-5, Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, May 28 at home sites.

