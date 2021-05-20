High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#8 Mira Costa at #1 Irvine University
#5 Woodbridge at #4 Peninsula
#6 Corona del Mar at #3 Calabasas
#7 Fountain Valley at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday
Palos Verdes 10, Arcadia 8
Placentia Valencia 15, Etiwanda 3
San Marino 11, Yorba Linda 7
Newbury Park 17, Pasadena Poly 1
Great Oak 18, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Ayala 12, Palm Desert 6
Sage Hill 12, Oak Park 6
Westlake 12, West Ranch 6
Northwood 13, Walnut 5
San Marcos 18, Ventura 0
La Canada 16, Valencia 2
San Clemente 13, Cypress 5
Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Placentia Valencia at #1 Palos Verdes
Newbury Park at San Marino
Great Oak at Brentwood
Ayala at #4 Loyola
Sage Hill at #3 Claremont
Northwood at Westlake
San Marcos at La Canada
San Clemente at #2 Foothill
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday
Portola 13, Aliso Niguel 5
Windward 10, Burbank 8
Troy 10, Temple City 8
Dos Pueblos 13, South Torrance 5
Santa Margarita 13, Xavier Prep 5
Simi Valley 14, Santa Barbara 4
Trabuco Hills 9, Cerritos 9 (Trabuco Hills wins on games, 81-65)
Anaheim Canyon 12, Bolsa Grande 6
Camarillo 13, St. Margaret’s 5
Laguna Beach 16, Tesoro 2
King 17, Palm Springs 1
Culver City 12, Redlands East Valley 6
West Torrance 15, Crescenta Valley 3
San Juan Hills 10, St. Francis 8
Viewpoint 13, Hart 5
Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#1 Portola at Windward
Troy at Dos Pueblos
Simi Valley at Santa Margarita
Trabuco Hills at #4 Los Osos
Camarillo at #3 Anaheim Canyon
King at Laguna Beach
West Torrance at Culver City
#2 Viewpoint at San Juan Hills
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday unless noted
Cate 18, Mayfair 0
Temecula Valley 11, La Serna 7
Corona Santiago at Redlands, FRIDAY
Sunny Hills 13, Rowland 5
El Dorado 15, Arroyo 3
Nordhoff 11, Rio Mesa 7
Bonita at #4 Buckley, score not reported
Crean Lutheran 12, Carpinteria 6
Canyon Springs 11, Arlington 7
JSerra 15, Westminster La Quinta 3
Torrance 9, Long Beach Poly 9 (Torrance wins on games, 70-66)
Diamond Bar 17, Vista Murrieta 1
Whitney 11, Milken 7
Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Cate at #1 Servite
Temecula Valley at Corona Santiago OR Redlands at Temecula Valley
Sunny Hills at El Dorado
#4 Buckley at Nordhoff OR Nordhoff at Bonita
Crean Lutheran at #3 Villa Park
JSerra at Canyon Springs
Torrance at Diamond Bar
Whitney at #2 Marina
DIVISION 4
First round, Thursday
Santa Fe 10, San Gabriel 8
San Dimas 11, Rancho Alamitos 7
Serrano 12, Paloma Valley 6
Bishop Montgomery 11, de Toledo 7
Warren 12, Pasadena Marshall 6
Villanova Prep 11, Quartz Hill 4
Oxford Academy 16, Anaheim Fairmont Prep 2
Arrowhead Christian 14, Coachella Valley 4
Gahr 10, Magnolia 8
La Mirada 10, Charter Oak 8
Corona Centennial 15, Jurupa Valley 3
Montclair 11, Buena Park 7
Keppel 14, Garden Grove 4
Twentynine Palms at Silverado, score not reported
Riverside Poly 13, Patriot 5
Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Santa Fe at #1 Millikan
San Dimas at Serrano
Warren at Bishop Montgomery
#4 Oxford Academy at Villanova Prep
#3 Arrowhead Christian at Gahr
La Mirada at Corona Centennial
Montclair at Keppel
Silverado at #2 Riverside Poly OR #2 Riverside Poly at Twentynine Palms
DIVISION 5
First round, Thursday unless noted
Riverside North 15, Whittier 3
Norte Vista 14, Estancia 4
Ocean View 12, Covina 6
Valley View 13, Downey 5
Beaumont at Summit, FRIDAY
Duarte 13, Chaffey 5
Yucca Valley 8, Temescal Canyon 5
Ridgecrest Burroughs 10, Barstow 8
Heritage 16, Rim of the World 2
Apple Valley 11, Aquinas 7
Garey 11, Moreno Valley 7
Costa Mesa 9, Westminster 9 (Costa Mesa wins on games, 75-65)
Rosemead 13, Edgewood 5
Granite Hills 15, Rancho Verde 3
La Salle 4, Lancaster 4 (La Salle wins on games, 39-28)
Foothill Tech 14, Channel Islands 4
Second round, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#1 Riverside North at Norte Vista
Ocean View at Valley View
Duarte at Summit/Beaumont winner
#4 Ridgecrest Burroughs at Yucca Valley
#3 Heritage at Apple Valley
Costa Mesa at Garey
Rosemead at Granite Hills
#2 Foothill Tech at La Salle
NOTES: Quarterfinals in Divisions 1-5, Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, May 28 at home sites.
