Roundup: Granada Hills wins City Section Division I girls’ soccer title

Granada Hills won the City Section Division I girls’ soccer championship for the third consecutive year on Tuesday.

In a spirited match with West Valley League rival Reseda Cleveland, the Highlanders prevailed 2-1. Stephanie Cardenas scored the tie-breaking goal.

Tatiana Coleman gave Granada Hills a 1-0 lead, then Taylor Fuller tied the game with a goal for Cleveland. Cardenas scored off a corner kick.

Three titles in a row and four out five for Granada Hills

Boys’ basketball

Santa Clarita Christian 62, Brentwood 59: In a Division 1 playoff game, sophomore Maurice Wright scored 21 points for Santa Clarita Christian. Thomas Oosterbroek led Brentwood with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Gardena Serra 74, La Habra 60: Jeremy Dent-Smith had 25 points for Serra.

Girls’ basketball

Troy 69, St. Paul 45: Isabella Pearson scored 29 points.

Baseball

JSerra 2, Orange Lutheran 0: Gage Jump struck out 13 and allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings to help the Lions force a regular-season finale on Wednesday night at JSerra to decide the Trinity League championship. Tristan Lamalson came on to pitch with two runners aboard and two outs for Orange Lutheran in the bottom of the sixth and got a strikeout. He picked up the save.

Harvard-Westlake 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: The Wolverines clinched the Mission League championship behind freshman pitcher Thomas Bridges, who limited the Knights to three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Harvard-Westlake scored a run in the first on a bases-loaded hit by a pitch. Jordan Kang had an RBI single in the seventh to provide an insurance run that the Wolverines needed when Notre Dame scored a run in the seventh and had the tying run on second.

St. Francis 5, Chaminade 1: Ethan Sanders threw a complete game for St. Francis. Diego Robles had two RBIs.

Alemany 6, Crespi 3: The Warriors claimed third place in the Mission League. Jarrett Segura had two hits for Alemany.

Trabuco Hills 9, Aliso Niguel 0: Mason Molina struck out 15 and threw a one-hitter as Trabuco Hills clinched the Sea View League championship.

Servite 1, Santa Margarita 0: Mikiah Negrete threw a three-hit shutout. Roman Martin had the only RBI of the game.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 3, St. John Bosco 0: Sebastian Guzman threw the shutout, striking out six.

El Toro 5, Tesoro 2: Leo Sanchez had two hits and three RBIs.

Camarillo 13, Oak Park 0: Brian Uribe struck out 12 and allowed two hits en route to his fourth consecutive shutout. He also hit a home run.

Arcadia 7, Crescenta Valley 5: The Apaches won the Pacific League title.

San Juan Hills 3, San Clemente 1: Tanner Duke struck out eight in six innings.

Mira Costa 4, Redondo Union 1: Thatcher Hurd struck out 10 in a battle for first place in the Bay League.

Cleveland 12, Birmingham 4: A nine-run third inning powered the Cavaliers. Kai Moran, Alden Quintanilla, Gabe Juarez and Braden Lowe each had two RBIs.

El Camino Real 4, Granada Hills 2: The Conquistadores handed the Highlanders their first defeat in West Valley League play. Josh Wood struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Joseph Schneider had three hits.

Chatsworth 6, Taft 5: The Chancellors won in eight innings. Billy Rusen had the walk-off RBI.

King 6, Corona Santiago 5: Jase Evangelista had three hits for King.

Corona 10, Corona Centennial 0: Danny Perez threw six shutout innings and also had four hits, a home run and five RBIs.

Roosevelt 9, Norco 7: A three-run eighth won it for Roosevelt. Patrick Fregoso went three for five with three RBIs, including a home run.

Simi Valley 8, Newbury Park 5: Dominic Womack went three for three for the Pioneers.

Moorpark 3, Royal 2: The Musketeers prevailed.

Downey 1, Warren 0: Downey ended Warren’s long winning streak.

Cypress 10, Valencia 0: Matthew Morrell and Zack Ocampo combined on the shutout to deliver an eighth straight Empire League championship for coach John Weber.

Fountain Valley 3, Laguna Beach 0: Blake Wentz struck out six, walked none and allowed two hits in the shutout.

Huntington Beach 7, Newport Harbor 3: Aiden Espinoza had two hits and three RBIs and Antonio Ventimiglia added two hits and two RBIs to lead the 22-4 Oilers to their 12th consecutive victory.

Mission Viejo 11, Dana Hills 7: Scott Young hit two home runs and Jimmy Zakhar also homered for the Diablos.

Culver City 1, Santa Monica 0: Roman Carrillo threw six shutout innings.

Viewpoint 9, Campbell Hall 0: Vinny Terraciano struck out 12.

Softball

Whittier Christian 1, Santa Ana Mater Dei 0: Brooklyn Carreon struck out six and had two hits in the victory.

Swimming

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame won the Southern Section Division 2 boys' swimming championship.

Division 2 champs: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame won the Southern Section Division 2 boys’ swimming championship. The Knights started by winning the 200 medley relay behind the team of Julian Correa, Evan Yoo, Zachary Tamusaitis and Samuel Shindich. Corona del Mar won the Division 2 girls’ championship.