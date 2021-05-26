Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ basketball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday unless noted

Loyola 69, Anaheim Canyon 59

Windward 79, Beverly Hills 62

St. Anthony 67, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 56

Santa Clarita Christian 62, Brentwood 59 (Tuesday)

JSerra 70, Mayfair 36

Rancho Christian 68, Great Oak 67

Eastvale Roosevelt 59, Los Osos 44

Oak Park 64, St. Francis 56

Bishop Montgomery 41, Riverside Poly 40

Oxnard 90, Valencia 41

Villa Park 74, Pasadena 52

Chaminade 91, Bonita 65

Second round, Friday

Loyola at #1 Heritage Christian

St. Anthony at Windward

Santa Clarita Christian at JSerra

Rancho Christian at #4 Capistrano Valley

Oak Park at #3 Eastvale Roosevelt

Bishop Montgomery at Anaheim Fairmont Prep

Oxnard at St. Bernard

#2 Chaminade at Villa Park

DIVISION 2AA

First round, Wednesday unless noted

Gardena Serra 74, La Habra 60 (Tuesday)

Los Alamitos 76, Crescenta Valley 52

Village Christian 61, Campbell Hall 51

Westlake 55, Mira Costa 53

Orange Lutheran 66, Cerritos 52

Hesperia 68, Shadow Hills 51

Compton 77, Temecula Valley 47

Fountain Valley 60, Edison 52

Crossroads 83, Sonora 56

Laguna Beach 67, Cypress 46 (Tuesday)

Palos Verdes 54, Saugus 42

Santa Margarita 58, Palm Springs 53

Second round, Friday

Gardena Serra at #1 Colony

Los Alamitos at Los Altos

Village Christian at Long Beach Poly

Westlake at #4 Orange Lutheran

Hesperia at #3 Rolling Hills Prep

Fountain Valley at Compton

Laguna Beach at Crossroads

Palos Verdes at #2 Santa Margarita

DIVISION 2A

First round, Wednesday unless noted

Crean Lutheran 79, Troy 61

Silverado 66, Redlands East Valley 58

Hillcrest 61, Riverside North 37

Culver City 65, Simi Valley 58

Dominguez 67, West Torrance 45

La Serna 61, La Mirada 48

Aliso Niguel 66, Trabuco Hills 61

Servite 59, Yorba Linda 43

West Ranch 86, Camarillo 57 (Tuesday)

Beckman 57, La Canada 40

Agoura 78, Santa Barbara 62

San Clemente 56, Walnut 36

Murrieta Valley 96, Portola 61

Cajon 65, Corona Santiago 61

San Marcos 89, La Salle 75

Capistrano Valley Christian 76, Valley View 39

Second round, Friday

#1 Crean Lutheran at Silverado

Hillcrest at Culver City

Dominguez at La Serna

Aliso Niguel at #4 Servite

#3 West Ranch at Beckman

San Clemente at Agoura

Murrieta Valley at Cajon

San Marcos at #2 Capistrano Valley Christian

DIVISION 3AA

First round, Wednesday

Brea Olinda 51, Tustin 33

Burbank 46, Montclair 44

Thousand Oaks 61, Quartz Hill 47

Maranatha 54, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 49

Price 52, Bishop Amat 47

King 70, San Juan Hills 63

Cerritos Valley Christian 72, Temescal Canyon 63

Long Beach Wilson 45, Holy Martyrs 42

Covina 64, Highland 55

Downey 58, Placentia Valencia 54

Eastside 62, Burbank Burroughs 40

Lakewood 73, Lawndale 60

Schurr 54, Ventura 46

Second round, Friday

Brea Olinda at #1 Foothill

Burbank at Thousand Oaks

Price at Maranatha

King at #4 Adelanto

#3 Cerritos Valley Christian at Long Beach Wilson

Downey at Covina

Eastside at Lakewood

Schurr at #2 Aquinas

DIVISION 3A

First round, Wednesday unless noted

Morningside 77, Kaiser 55

El Segundo 68, Ayala 53

Norco 64, Charter Oak 60

Marina 56, Garden Grove 46

Lompoc Cabrillo 56, St. Bonaventure 44

Woodbridge 73, Jurupa Valley 30

Glendora 52, San Dimas 37

Oak Hills 90, Indian Springs 71 (Tuesday)

Buena 76, Whittier 61

Diamond Bar 70, Orange Vista 66

Citrus Valley 51, Summit 45

Northwood 65, Ocean View 48

Second round, Friday

Morningside at #1 Shalhevet

El Segundo at Norco

Marina at Lompoc Cabrillo

Woodbridge at #4 St. Paul

Oak Hills at #3 Glendora

Buena at Palm Desert

Diamond Bar at Citrus Valley

Northwood at #2 Knight

DIVISION 4AA

First round, Wednesday

Pioneer 75, Don Lugo 71

South Pasadena 54, St. Genevieve 51

South El Monte 64, California 46

Elsinore 70, Moorpark 64

San Marino 61, Artesia 53

Ridgecrest Burroughs 74, Arrowhead Christian 59

Da Vinci 71, Bell Gardens 67

Santa Clara 62, Pomona 56

Arcadia 68, San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 66 (Tuesday)

Garden Grove Pacifica 48, Garden Grove Santiago 41

San Bernardino 58, Rowland 45

Paramount 54, Flintridge Prep 45

Banning 61, Palmdale 57

Victor Valley 67, Ontario Christian 53

Second round, Friday

Pioneer at #1 Pasadena Poly

South Pasadena at South El Monte

Elsinore at San Marino

Ridgecrest Burroughs at #4 Orangewood Academy

#3 Da Vinci at Santa Clara

Arcadia at Garden Grove Pacifica

San Bernardino at Paramount

Victor Valley at Banning

DIVISION 4A

First round, Wednesday

Linfield Christian 70, de Toledo 42

Riverside Bethel Christian 48, Indio 47

Chino 70, Bassett 46

San Jacinto 58, Hemet 48

Jurupa Hills 75, Whittier Christian 71

Milken 63, Coastal Christian 40

Lakeside 108, Nogales 32

Twentynine Palms 54, Ramona 32

Pilibos 58, Alhambra 51

Trinity Classical 65, Beacon Hill 59

Arlington 74, Cathedral City 49

Sage Hill 74, New Roads 50

Rio Mesa 60, Bishop Diego 57

West Covina 49, Workman 36

West Valley 69, Verbum Dei 67

Second round, Friday

#1 Linfield Christian at Riverside Bethel Christian

San Jacinto at Chino

Jurupa Hills at Milken

#4 Twentynine Palms at Lakeside

#3 Pilibos at Trinity Classical

Arlington at Sage Hill

West Covina at Rio Mesa

West Valley at #2 Gabrielino

DIVISION 5AA

First round, Wednesday

Villanova Prep 77, Calvary Baptist 47

Canyon Springs 81, Big Bear 70

Santa Ana 65, California Military 32

El Monte 78, Geffen 35

Rancho Alamitos 58, Anaheim 43

Hawthorne 73, Katella 33

Costa Mesa 67, St. Monica Academy 61

Nordhoff 79, Savanna 33

Bolsa Grande 51, Mountain View 49

Second round, Friday

Villanova Prep at #1 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Sierra Vista at Moreno Valley

Canyon Springs at Western

Santa Ana at #4 AGBU

#3 El Monte at Rancho Alamitos

Costa Mesa at Hawthorne

Nordhoff at Santa Rosa Academy

Bolsa Grande at #2 Valley Torah

NOTES: Quarterfinals in Divisions 1-5A, June 1; semifinals, June 4. Championships, June 9.

High School Sports

