Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Irvine University 12, Woodbridge 6

Advertisement

Harvard-Westlake 10, Calabasas 8

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Palos Verdes 10, Loyola 8

Claremont 13, Foothill 5

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Portola 17, Simi Valley 1

Advertisement

Viewpoint 10, King 8

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Servite 11, Sunny Hills 7

Advertisement

JSerra 9, Marina 9 (JSerra wins on games, 82-76)

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Millikan 11, Oxford Academy 7

Advertisement

Keppel 13, Corona Centennial 5

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Riverside North 10, Beaumont 8

Advertisement

Foothill Tech 10, Heritage 8

CHAMPIONSHIPS, Friday

Open Division: #2 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Irvine University

Division 1: #3 Claremont at #1 Palos Verdes

Advertisement

Division 2: #1 Portola at #2 Viewpoint

Division 3: JSerra at #1 Servite

Division 4: Keppel at #1 Millikan

Division 5: #1 Riverside North at #2 Foothill Tech

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement