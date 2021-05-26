High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Irvine University 12, Woodbridge 6
Harvard-Westlake 10, Calabasas 8
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Palos Verdes 10, Loyola 8
Claremont 13, Foothill 5
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Portola 17, Simi Valley 1
Viewpoint 10, King 8
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Servite 11, Sunny Hills 7
JSerra 9, Marina 9 (JSerra wins on games, 82-76)
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Millikan 11, Oxford Academy 7
Keppel 13, Corona Centennial 5
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Riverside North 10, Beaumont 8
Foothill Tech 10, Heritage 8
CHAMPIONSHIPS, Friday
Open Division: #2 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Irvine University
Division 1: #3 Claremont at #1 Palos Verdes
Division 2: #1 Portola at #2 Viewpoint
Division 3: JSerra at #1 Servite
Division 4: Keppel at #1 Millikan
Division 5: #1 Riverside North at #2 Foothill Tech
