High school softball: Tuesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s results
Aliso Niguel 5, Capistrano Valley 3
Anaheim 15, Savanna 0
Azusa 16, Duarte 0
Beaumont 6, Citrus Valley 4
Birmingham 10, El Camino Real 6
Carson 10, Gardena 0
Cobalt 25, Hesperia Christian 0
Colton 5, Bloomington 2
Contreras 8, Hollywood 7
Corona Santiago 8, King 3
Da Vinci 20, Animo Leadership 0
Diamond Bar 11, Rowland 4
Downey 12, Lynwood 0
Heritage Christian 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Huntington Beach 4, Marina 2
Legacy 13, South East 0
Laguna Hills 17, Irvine University 0
Long Beach Poly 5, Long Beach Wilson 2
Los Alamitos 6, Edison 0
Mayfield 7, Rio Hondo Prep 4
Nogales 13, Gladstone 2
Norco 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 2
Palisades 9, Fairfax 7
Pasadena 19, Glendale 1
Redlands 11, Cajon 8
Rosary 2, Santa Margarita 1
Royal 6, Oak Park 0
San Clemente 4, El Toro 0
San Juan Hills 17, Fountain Valley 16
San Marcos 5, Dos Pueblos 0
San Pedro 3, Wilmington Banning 1
Santa Ynez 8, Lompoc Cabrillo 4
Shandon 7, Santa Maria Valley Christian 6
Simi Valley 2, Moorpark 0
South Gate 6, Los Angeles Roosevelt 5
South Hills 4, Los Altos 0
St. Genevieve 1, La Salle 0
St. Monica 14, Marymount 11
St. Paul 6, Lakewood St. Joseph 4
Temescal Canyon 11, Canyon Springs 0
Temple City 11, Monrovia 0
Valley View 3, Ramona 0
Vasquez 13, Oakwood 2
Venice 13, Los Angeles Hamilton 0
Viewpoint 5, Paraclete 4
Village Christian 14, Maranatha 1
Warren 7, Gahr 5
Whittier Christian 1, Mater Dei 0
