High School Sports

High school softball: Tuesday’s results

A softball players waits in the on-deck circle.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s results

Aliso Niguel 5, Capistrano Valley 3

Anaheim 15, Savanna 0

Azusa 16, Duarte 0

Beaumont 6, Citrus Valley 4

Birmingham 10, El Camino Real 6

Carson 10, Gardena 0

Cobalt 25, Hesperia Christian 0

Colton 5, Bloomington 2

Contreras 8, Hollywood 7

Corona Santiago 8, King 3

Da Vinci 20, Animo Leadership 0

Diamond Bar 11, Rowland 4

Downey 12, Lynwood 0

Heritage Christian 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Huntington Beach 4, Marina 2

Legacy 13, South East 0

Laguna Hills 17, Irvine University 0

Long Beach Poly 5, Long Beach Wilson 2

Los Alamitos 6, Edison 0

Mayfield 7, Rio Hondo Prep 4

Nogales 13, Gladstone 2

Norco 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 2

Palisades 9, Fairfax 7

Pasadena 19, Glendale 1

Redlands 11, Cajon 8

Rosary 2, Santa Margarita 1

Royal 6, Oak Park 0

San Clemente 4, El Toro 0

San Juan Hills 17, Fountain Valley 16

San Marcos 5, Dos Pueblos 0

San Pedro 3, Wilmington Banning 1

Santa Ynez 8, Lompoc Cabrillo 4

Shandon 7, Santa Maria Valley Christian 6

Simi Valley 2, Moorpark 0

South Gate 6, Los Angeles Roosevelt 5

South Hills 4, Los Altos 0

St. Genevieve 1, La Salle 0

St. Monica 14, Marymount 11

St. Paul 6, Lakewood St. Joseph 4

Temescal Canyon 11, Canyon Springs 0

Temple City 11, Monrovia 0

Valley View 3, Ramona 0

Vasquez 13, Oakwood 2

Venice 13, Los Angeles Hamilton 0

Viewpoint 5, Paraclete 4

Village Christian 14, Maranatha 1

Warren 7, Gahr 5

Whittier Christian 1, Mater Dei 0

High School Sports

