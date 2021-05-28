High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
Loyola 16, Santa Margarita 2
Palos Verdes 12, Yorba Linda 7
Corona del Mar 15, Agoura 9
St. Margaret’s 15, Sierra Canyon 3
Foothill 12, Newport Harbor 5
Tesoro 11, Harvard-Westlake 4
Los Alamitos 11, Westlake 10
Mater Dei 18, Crespi 6
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Palos Verdes at #1 Loyola
#4 St. Margaret’s at Corona del Mar
#3 Foothill at Tesoro
Los Alamitos at #2 Mater Dei
NOTES: Semifinals, June 4. Championship, June 8.
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday unless noted
#1 St. Francis at Santa Monica, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Saugus 13, Peninsula 7
San Juan Hills 19, El Segundo 5
San Marcos 18, Woodbridge 6
Aliso Niguel 20, Crean Lutheran 6
Brentwood 16, Santa Barbara 4
Redondo 12, Northwood 6
Culver City 21, El Dorado 0
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Santa Monica at Saugus OR Saugus at #1 St. Francis
San Juan Hills at #4 San Marcos
#3 Aliso Niguel at Brentwood
#2 Culver City at Redondo
NOTES: Semifinals, June 4. Championship, June 8.
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Friday
Norco 21, Damien 5
Chaparral 15, Crescenta Valley 8
King 8, Vista Murrieta 6
Temecula Valley 10, Long Beach Poly 3
Semifinals, Tuesday
#4 Chaparral at #1 Norco
#2 Temecula Valley at #3 King
NOTES: Championship, June 4.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.