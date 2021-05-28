Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A lacrosse players goes on the attack.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Second round, Friday

Loyola 16, Santa Margarita 2

Palos Verdes 12, Yorba Linda 7

Corona del Mar 15, Agoura 9

St. Margaret’s 15, Sierra Canyon 3

Foothill 12, Newport Harbor 5

Tesoro 11, Harvard-Westlake 4

Los Alamitos 11, Westlake 10

Mater Dei 18, Crespi 6

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Palos Verdes at #1 Loyola

#4 St. Margaret’s at Corona del Mar

#3 Foothill at Tesoro

Los Alamitos at #2 Mater Dei

NOTES: Semifinals, June 4. Championship, June 8.

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday unless noted

#1 St. Francis at Santa Monica, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Saugus 13, Peninsula 7

San Juan Hills 19, El Segundo 5

San Marcos 18, Woodbridge 6

Aliso Niguel 20, Crean Lutheran 6

Brentwood 16, Santa Barbara 4

Redondo 12, Northwood 6

Culver City 21, El Dorado 0

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Santa Monica at Saugus OR Saugus at #1 St. Francis

San Juan Hills at #4 San Marcos

#3 Aliso Niguel at Brentwood

#2 Culver City at Redondo

NOTES: Semifinals, June 4. Championship, June 8.

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Friday

Norco 21, Damien 5

Chaparral 15, Crescenta Valley 8

King 8, Vista Murrieta 6

Temecula Valley 10, Long Beach Poly 3

Semifinals, Tuesday

#4 Chaparral at #1 Norco

#2 Temecula Valley at #3 King

NOTES: Championship, June 4.

