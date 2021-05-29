Roundup: Kiki Iriafen of Harvard-Westlake contributes 37 points in playoff victory

Stanford-bound Kiki Iriafen of Harvard-Westlake has enjoyed many outstanding basketball games in her four-year high school career, but Saturday’s performance in the opening round of the Southern Section Open Division girls’ playoffs will be hard to top.

Playing against a fellow McDonald’s All-American in USC-bound Rayah Marshall of Lynwood, the 6-foot-3 Iriafen responded with 37 points and 24 rebounds in Harvard-Westlake’s 80-54 victory.

“I was fired up because it was playoffs,” she said. “I was excited.”

Kiki Iriafen. She has 11 points. pic.twitter.com/x4InQQmyeE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 29, 2021

Asked if it was the best performance she has seen from Iriafen, Harvard-Westlake coach Melissa Hearlihy said, “Best game of the year for sure. She came ready to go.”

The third-seeded Wolverines, 1-0 in Pool B, will face Etiwanda at home Wednesday. Marshall contributed 27 points for Lynwood, which also had problems with Iriafen’s teammates. Ko Katzaroff had 14 points. Melissa Zozulenko contributed three baskets in the third quarter.

Advertisement

As for Iriafen’s rebounding excellence, Hearlihy said, “She’s so quick to the ball.”

Corona Centennial 100, West Torrance 68: The No. 1-seeded Huskies improved to 20-0.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 65, Etiwanda 56: The No. 2-seeded Monarchs won their opener.

Bishop Montgomery 73, Camarillo 72: Gabriela Jaquez scored 52 points for Camarillo, but the Scorpions fell on a last-second basket. Kylee Pepe scored 24 points for Bishop Montgomery.

Girls’ soccer

This is the 41st goal for sophomore sensation Alyssa Thompson of Harvard-Westlake. 2-0 lead. Courtesy Jason Kelly. pic.twitter.com/5n4v1ZSxXM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 30, 2021

Harvard-Westlake 5, Villa Park 0: The fastest, most dynamic girls’ soccer player in California, if not the nation, is sophomore Alyssa Thompson, and she was at her best in the Division 1 championship match.

She scored her 41st, 42nd and 43rd goals of the season and led unbeaten Harvard-Westlake to its 16th consecutive victory and a fourth Southern Section soccer championship. The Wolverines also received goals from Brooke Stanford and Natalie Barnoux. Sophia Haynes provided a couple assists.

Coach Richard Simms guided a team with five sets of sisters.

Villa Park came in 16-0-3, but Thompson has been close to unstoppable this season because of her speed.

Advertisement

La Mirada 2, Saugus 1: Marissa Marquez scored in sudden death to give La Mirada the victory in the Division 2 final.

Boys’ soccer

Salesian 1, Norte Vista 0: In the Division 3 championship final, Freddy Santos scored in the first half to help Salesian win the championship.

Volleyball

Newport Harbor takes the four-set win on this kill by Brendan Read. Sailors back to the finals for the third consecutive postseason. @DailyPilotSport @NHHSailors @NHAthleticfund pic.twitter.com/VmczLANQW0 — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 30, 2021

Newport Harbor def. Loyola 3-1: Brothers Brendan and Jake Read helped Newport Harbor stun the No. 1-seeded Cubs (10-1) in a semifinal match of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Sailors won set four 25-12. They are the defending champions and advance to next Saturday’s final.

Huntington Beach def. Servite 3-2: The Oilers pulled out the Division 2 semifinal despite 36 kills from Servite’s Tetairoa McMillan.

Advertisement

Boys’ basketball

Westchester 66, Palisades 40: The Comets finished the regular season 9-0. TJ Wainwright scored 15 points.

Granada Hills 57, Grant 41: The Highlanders helped their Open Division playoff hopes with a victory over previously unbeaten Grant. Gary Ekmekjian scored 21 points.

