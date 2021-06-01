Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff pairings

A bag full of baseballs
High school baseball: City playoff pairings
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
Share

CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

First round, June 9, 3 p.m.

#1 Granada Hills, bye

Advertisement

#9 Chatsworth at #8 Birmingham

#12 Venice at #5 Wilmington Banning

#4 San Pedro, bye

#3 Los Angeles Roosevelt, bye

#11 Narbonne at #6 Sylmar

#10 El Camino Real at #7 Palisades

#2 Cleveland, bye

NOTES: Quarterfinals, June 11, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 16, 3 p.m. Championship, June 19, 3 p.m..

Advertisement

DIVISION I

Wild-card games, Friday, 3 p.m.

#17 Westchester at #16 Los Angeles CES

First round, June 9, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Los Angeles CES/Westchester winner at #1 Sun Valley Poly

#9 South East at #8 Carson

#12 North Hollywood at #5 Granada Hills Kennedy

#13 San Fernando at #4 Taft

Advertisement

#14 Valley Arts/Sciences at #3 Verdugo Hills

#11 Roybal at #6 Los Angeles Hamilton

#10 Bell at #7 Los Angeles Marshall

#15 Torres at #2 Garfield

Advertisement

NOTES: Quarterfinals, June 11, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 16, 3 p.m. Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.

DIVISION II

First round, June 8, 3 p.m.

#16 Reseda at #1 Los Angeles Wilson

Advertisement

#9 Harbor Teacher at #8 Santee

#12 Monroe at #5 Van Nuys

#13 Fairfax at #4 Maywood CES

#14 Canoga Park at #3 Legacy

Advertisement

#11 Fremont at #6 Marquez

#10 Franklin at #7 Vaughn

#15 Contreras at #2 Port of Los Angeles

NOTES: Quarterfinals, June 10, 3 p.m.; semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

DIVISION III

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 WISH at #1 King/Drew

#5 West Adams at #4 Los Angeles University

Advertisement

#6 North Valley Military at #3 Mendez

#7 Animo Robinson at #2 Bravo

NOTES: Semifinals, June 10, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement