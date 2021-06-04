High school softball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY SOFTBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 San Pedro
#5 Granada Hills at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson
#7 Legacy at #2 El Camino Real
NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.
DIVISION I
First round, Friday
Harbor Teacher 16, Sylmar 14
Wilmington Banning 16, Los Angeles Hamilton 6
Garfield 5, Cleveland 3
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#9 Harbor Teacher at #1 Chavez
#5 Venice at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 San Fernando
#7 Garfield at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt
NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.
DIVISION II
First round, Friday unless noted
Fairfax 19, North Hollywood 1
#9 Gardena at #8 Verdugo Hills, score not reported
South East 9, Lincoln 8
Bravo 17, Van Nuys 0
#14 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Palisades, Monday, 3 p.m.
Franklin 8, Northridge 7
Arleta def. King/Drew, forfeit
South Gate 18, West Adams 0
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Verdugo Hills/Gardena winner at #1 Fairfax
#12 South East at #4 Bravo
#14 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Palisades vs. #6 Franklin
#10 Arleta at #2 South Gate
NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.
DIVISION III
First round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Bright Star 11, Orthopaedic 1
#12 Central City Value at #5 Belmont, score not reported
Contreras 15, Huntington Park 4
#11 Maywood CES at #6 University Prep Value, score not reported
Canoga Park 11, Sotomayor 9
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#9 Bright Star at #1 Smidt Tech
Belmont/Central City Value winner at #4 Contreras
University Prep Value/Maywood CES winner at #3 Mendez
#7 Canoga Park at #2 Torres
NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.
