High School Sports

High school softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

A softball catcher prepares to make a throw.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
CITY SOFTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 San Pedro

#5 Granada Hills at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 Birmingham at #3 Carson

#7 Legacy at #2 El Camino Real

NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.

DIVISION I

First round, Friday

Harbor Teacher 16, Sylmar 14

Wilmington Banning 16, Los Angeles Hamilton 6

Garfield 5, Cleveland 3

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#9 Harbor Teacher at #1 Chavez

#5 Venice at #4 Sun Valley Poly

#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 San Fernando

#7 Garfield at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt

NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II

First round, Friday unless noted

Fairfax 19, North Hollywood 1

#9 Gardena at #8 Verdugo Hills, score not reported

South East 9, Lincoln 8

Bravo 17, Van Nuys 0

#14 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Palisades, Monday, 3 p.m.

Franklin 8, Northridge 7

Arleta def. King/Drew, forfeit

South Gate 18, West Adams 0

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Verdugo Hills/Gardena winner at #1 Fairfax

#12 South East at #4 Bravo

#14 Sherman Oaks CES at #3 Palisades vs. #6 Franklin

#10 Arleta at #2 South Gate

NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.

DIVISION III

First round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Bright Star 11, Orthopaedic 1

#12 Central City Value at #5 Belmont, score not reported

Contreras 15, Huntington Park 4

#11 Maywood CES at #6 University Prep Value, score not reported

Canoga Park 11, Sotomayor 9

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#9 Bright Star at #1 Smidt Tech

Belmont/Central City Value winner at #4 Contreras

University Prep Value/Maywood CES winner at #3 Mendez

#7 Canoga Park at #2 Torres

NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.

