High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday unless noted
Division 1: Mira Costa def. Newport Harbor, 25-15, 23-25, 25-13, 25-21 (Friday)
Division 2: Santa Barbara def. Huntington Beach, 25-21, 25-18, 29-31, 21-25, 15-9
Division 3: Long Beach Wilson def. St. Francis, 25-13, 25-14, 20-25, 26-24
Division 4: Marina def. Cerritos Valley Christian, 28-26, 25-21, 25-23
Division 5: King def. Westminster La Quinta, 25-14, 25-11, 24-26, 25-19
Division 6: Capistrano Valley Christian def. Orange, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19
