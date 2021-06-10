High school softball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Thursday
Esperanza 7, Norco 2
Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Chino Hills 6
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Thursday
Upland 3, Camarillo 2
Villa Park 7, Westlake 4
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Thursday
Sultana 4, Cerritos 3
Redondo 3, Beckman 2
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Thursday
Hemet 3, Segerstrom 1
Rosary 2, Oxnard 1
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Thursday
Western Christian 3, Heritage Christian 2
Ocean View 1, San Marcos 0
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Thursday unless noted
St. Bonaventure 2, Alhambra 0
#3 Lompoc at #2 Orange Vista, Friday, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Thursday
St. Monica 8, Alverno 4
Lakeside 10, Burbank Providence 5
Championships, June 18-19 at Barber Park (Irvine); exact schedule TBA
Division 1: Eastvale Roosevelt vs. #4 Esperanza
Division 2: #2 Villa Park vs. #4 Upland
Division 3: Sultana vs. Redondo
Division 4: #2 Rosary vs. Hemet
Division 5: Ocean View vs. #1 Western Christian
Division 6: #1 St. Bonaventure vs. Orange Vista/Lompoc winner
Division 7: #3 Lakeside vs. St. Monica
CITY SOFTBALL
DIVISION II
Quarterfinal, Thursday
South Gate 10, Arleta 7
