High School Sports

High school softball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A softball batter follows through on her swing.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Thursday

Esperanza 7, Norco 2

Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Chino Hills 6

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Thursday

Upland 3, Camarillo 2

Villa Park 7, Westlake 4

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Thursday

Sultana 4, Cerritos 3

Redondo 3, Beckman 2

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Thursday

Hemet 3, Segerstrom 1

Rosary 2, Oxnard 1

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Thursday

Western Christian 3, Heritage Christian 2

Ocean View 1, San Marcos 0

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Thursday unless noted

St. Bonaventure 2, Alhambra 0

#3 Lompoc at #2 Orange Vista, Friday, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Thursday

St. Monica 8, Alverno 4

Lakeside 10, Burbank Providence 5

Championships, June 18-19 at Barber Park (Irvine); exact schedule TBA

Division 1: Eastvale Roosevelt vs. #4 Esperanza

Division 2: #2 Villa Park vs. #4 Upland

Division 3: Sultana vs. Redondo

Division 4: #2 Rosary vs. Hemet

Division 5: Ocean View vs. #1 Western Christian

Division 6: #1 St. Bonaventure vs. Orange Vista/Lompoc winner

Division 7: #3 Lakeside vs. St. Monica

CITY SOFTBALL

DIVISION II

Quarterfinal, Thursday

South Gate 10, Arleta 7

