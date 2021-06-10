Redlands’ Kamron Hopson, Vista Murrieta’s Lauren Sammon win Southern Section golf titles

Kamron Hopson of Redlands won the Southern Section individual boys’ golf championship on Thursday at River Ridge Golf Course. He was one of three golfers to shoot 70 but won in a card off over Luke Powell of Capistrano Valley Christian and Greyson Leach of Peninsula.

The four boys teams advancing to the the Southern California Golf Association tournament are Anaheim Discovery Christian, Servite, Oaks Christian and Santa Ana Mater Dei. Youseong Choi shot 68 for Discovery Christian, the best score of the day.

Lauren Sammon of Vista Murrieta won the girls’ individual title with a 72. Jade Zamora of Santa Margarita and Irene Park of Diamond Bar shot 73 to advance.

For girls, the four teams advancing are Walnut, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Edison and Troy.

Softball

Esperanza 7, Norco 2: Emily Gomez pitched Esperanza into the Southern Section Division 1 championship softball game, handing a rare defeat to top-seeded Norco, which came in 27-1. Esperanza will play Eastvale Roosevelt in next week’s championship game.

Girls’ basketball

Long Beach Poly 80, Esperanza 52: The Jackrabbits won the Division 1 championship behind Kalaya Buggs, who scored 25 points and made seven threes.

Mary Star 54, Agoura 50: Mary Star won the school’s first-ever Southern Section championship, taking the 4AA title. Madison Watts scored 24 points and Andrea Lopez 2`1.

Baseball

El Camino Real 4, Roosevelt 1: The No. 11-seeded Conquistadores advanced to the City Section Open Division semifinals. Edric Rodriguez threw seven shutout innings in relief. Troy Spellman had a key two-run triple.