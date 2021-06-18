Meet Trevor Hansen, Royal High pitcher featured in sporting goods TV commercial

Trevor Hansen is a key part of Simi Valley Royal’s baseball team playing in its first CIF Southern Section Division 4 final Saturday. He posted a 9-2 record with an 0.80 ERA and pitched a no-hitter against Ventura in his second start.

The sophomore pitched a complete game Tuesday when Royal beat Paraclete to reach the final. He watched his pitch count and knew around the fourth or fifth inning he would be able to go the distance.

“It felt amazing having the ball in my hand for such a big game,” he said, “knowing that everything went how it was supposed to.”

Earlier this year, a family friend called Hansen and his sister, Lainey, to be extras for a Dick’s Sporting Goods commercial. The director asked the extras if any pitchers were in attendance. Hansen raised his hand and before he knew it, he was getting his makeup done. Now his face is shown to millions nationwide as part of the company’s “Tale of the Batter” campaign.

“It was pretty surreal,” said his mother, Ronda. “You’re making dinner and you look up and your kid’s on TV.”

Said Hansen of the experience: “It was fun being around a lot of other people who play baseball. It was fun, but also kind of nerve-wracking.”

It was one of the few times he’s gotten jittery.

“On Tuesday, I was nervous all day,” his mother said of the semifinal game. “Then I looked out there on the mound and he was so calm and cool. I don’t know where he gets it. He digs deep.”

Trevor Hansen on the set of Dick's Sporting Goods "Tale of the Batter" commercial (Scott Hansen)

Hansen’s father, Scott, cites his son’s success as part of Simi Youth Baseball’s Pony League that made it to the World Series a record seven times as foundational to Trevor’s current performance. He credits coach Jay Lucas with molding his son.

“If Trevor would have been a good player, [Jay] made him a great player,” Scott Hansen said. “He always wants to pitch in every game, especially important games. He’s always excited.”

Hansen is looking forward to Saturday, when the Highlanders will take on Rancho Cucamonga in the final at Cal State Fullerton. Senior pitcher RJ Feigenbaum, who threw a no-hitter in May, will take the mound for Royal.

“I’ve definitely looked up to him throughout the season,” Hansen said, “and know the shoes I’ll have to fill with our seniors leaving.”