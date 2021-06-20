High school baseball: Southern California Regional pairings
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Bishop Amat at #1 Clovis Buchanan
#5 Ayala at #4 Chula Vista Eastlake
#6 El Cajon Grossmont vs. #3 Orange Lutheran at Hart Park (Orange)
#7 Bakersfield Liberty at #2 JSerra
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 El Camino Real at #1 Trabuco Hills
#5 Bonita at #4 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon
#6 Camarillo at #3 Madera
#7 Millikan at #2 San Pedro
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Birmingham at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills
#5 Palos Verdes at #4 Cleveland
#6 Hart at #3 Arroyo Grande
#7 San Diego Point Loma at #2 Arlington
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#1 Royal, bye
#5 Spring Valley Steele Canyon at #4 Citrus Valley
#6 Cajon at #3 Rancho Cucamonga
#2 Bakersfield Ridgeview, bye
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#1 La Habra, bye
#5 Lancaster at #4 Bakersfield Christian
#6 Elsinore at #3 Legacy
#2 El Cajon Christian, bye
DIVISION V-A
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#1 Fresno Washington Union, bye
#5 Bravo at #4 Escondido Orange Glen
#3 Arroyo Valley, bye
#2 Santee West Hills, bye
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m.
