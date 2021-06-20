Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern California Regional pairings

Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

#8 Bishop Amat at #1 Clovis Buchanan

#5 Ayala at #4 Chula Vista Eastlake

#6 El Cajon Grossmont vs. #3 Orange Lutheran at Hart Park (Orange)

#7 Bakersfield Liberty at #2 JSerra

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 El Camino Real at #1 Trabuco Hills

#5 Bonita at #4 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon

Advertisement

#6 Camarillo at #3 Madera

#7 Millikan at #2 San Pedro

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

#8 Birmingham at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills

#5 Palos Verdes at #4 Cleveland

#6 Hart at #3 Arroyo Grande

#7 San Diego Point Loma at #2 Arlington

Advertisement

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#1 Royal, bye

#5 Spring Valley Steele Canyon at #4 Citrus Valley

Advertisement

#6 Cajon at #3 Rancho Cucamonga

#2 Bakersfield Ridgeview, bye

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

#1 La Habra, bye

#5 Lancaster at #4 Bakersfield Christian

#6 Elsinore at #3 Legacy

#2 El Cajon Christian, bye

Advertisement

DIVISION V-A

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#1 Fresno Washington Union, bye

#5 Bravo at #4 Escondido Orange Glen

Advertisement

#3 Arroyo Valley, bye

#2 Santee West Hills, bye

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m. Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement