Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings: Chaminade enters top 10

Mater Dei fans cheer in the stands
Mater Dei fans had plenty to cheer at Panther Stadium in Duncanville, Texas, on Friday night when the Monarchs won in a rout.
(Jerome Miron/For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; Last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. Alemany, 24-3; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 1

2. MATER DEI (1-0); def. Duncanville (Texas), 45-3; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Bishop Gorman), Sept. 10; 2

Advertisement

3. SERVITE (2-0); def. Mission Viejo, 44-7; at Bishop Amat, Sept. 9; 3

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); def. Oaks Christian, 21-9; vs. Corona Centennial (at San Diego Cathedral), Saturday; 4

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0); def. San Diego Cathedral, 57-14; vs. Sierra Canyon (at San Diego Cathedral); Sept. 4; 5

6. NORCO (2-0); def. Santa Margarita, 40-22 (Thursday); at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 6

7. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. San Diego Lincoln, 21-17; at Paramount, Friday; 8

8. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); lost to Norco, 40-22 (Thursday); vs. San Diego St. Augustine (at Saddleback College), Friday; 7

9. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0); def. San Jacinto, 15-13 (Saturday); at Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday; 9

10. CHAMINADE (2-0); def. Birmingham, 49-7; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 12

Advertisement

Duncanville, TX - August 27: Mater Dei Monarchs wide receiver Jack Ressler (88) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Duncanville Panthers during the game in Panther Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Duncanville, TX. (Jerome Miron / For the LA Times)

High School Sports

Experiencing Texas high school football exceeds wildest expectations

Observations from a memorable trip to Dallas to cover Mater Dei’s season-opening win in a taste of Texas football under Friday night lights

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Upland, 21-7; vs. Edison (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 13

12. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Long Beach Poly, 28-27; vs. American Fork (Utah) (at San Diego Cathedral), Saturday; 15

13. MISSION VIEJO (1-1); lost to Servite, 44-7; at Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 10

Advertisement

14. LONG BEACH POLY (0-1); lost to Gardena Serra, 28-27; vs. Mission Viejo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 11

15. ALEMANY (0-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 24-3; at Oaks Christian, Sept. 10; 14

16. VISTA MURRIETA (1-1); def. Heritage, 48-6; at Tesoro, Friday; 16

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0); def. Paloma Valley, 63-21; vs. Apple Valley, Friday; 25

Advertisement

18. INGLEWOOD (2-0); def. Rio Mesa, 29-12; vs. Compton (at Coleman Stadium), Friday; 18

19. UPLAND (1-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 21-7; vs. Villa Park, Friday; 19

20. EDISON (1-1); def. Fresno Clovis North, 35-13; at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 20

Advertisement

21. BISHOP AMAT (1-0); def. La Habra, 44-14; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 21

22. LOYOLA (1-1); def. Damien, 16-14; vs. Culver City, Thursday; 23

23. WARREN (2-0); def. La Serna, 52-7; vs. El Cajon Grossmont, Friday; 24

24. SAUGUS (2-0); def. Moorpark, 50-0; vs. Camarillo, Friday; NR

Advertisement

25. AYALA (2-0); def. Los Altos, 35-0; vs. Diamond Ranch, Thursday; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement