The Times’ high school football rankings: Chaminade enters top 10
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; Last rank
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0); def. Alemany, 24-3; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 1
2. MATER DEI (1-0); def. Duncanville (Texas), 45-3; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Bishop Gorman), Sept. 10; 2
3. SERVITE (2-0); def. Mission Viejo, 44-7; at Bishop Amat, Sept. 9; 3
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); def. Oaks Christian, 21-9; vs. Corona Centennial (at San Diego Cathedral), Saturday; 4
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0); def. San Diego Cathedral, 57-14; vs. Sierra Canyon (at San Diego Cathedral); Sept. 4; 5
6. NORCO (2-0); def. Santa Margarita, 40-22 (Thursday); at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 6
7. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0); def. San Diego Lincoln, 21-17; at Paramount, Friday; 8
8. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); lost to Norco, 40-22 (Thursday); vs. San Diego St. Augustine (at Saddleback College), Friday; 7
9. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0); def. San Jacinto, 15-13 (Saturday); at Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday; 9
10. CHAMINADE (2-0); def. Birmingham, 49-7; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 12
Observations from a memorable trip to Dallas to cover Mater Dei’s season-opening win in a taste of Texas football under Friday night lights
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0); def. Upland, 21-7; vs. Edison (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 13
12. GARDENA SERRA (1-1); def. Long Beach Poly, 28-27; vs. American Fork (Utah) (at San Diego Cathedral), Saturday; 15
13. MISSION VIEJO (1-1); lost to Servite, 44-7; at Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 10
14. LONG BEACH POLY (0-1); lost to Gardena Serra, 28-27; vs. Mission Viejo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 11
15. ALEMANY (0-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 24-3; at Oaks Christian, Sept. 10; 14
16. VISTA MURRIETA (1-1); def. Heritage, 48-6; at Tesoro, Friday; 16
17. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0); def. Paloma Valley, 63-21; vs. Apple Valley, Friday; 25
18. INGLEWOOD (2-0); def. Rio Mesa, 29-12; vs. Compton (at Coleman Stadium), Friday; 18
19. UPLAND (1-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 21-7; vs. Villa Park, Friday; 19
20. EDISON (1-1); def. Fresno Clovis North, 35-13; at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 20
21. BISHOP AMAT (1-0); def. La Habra, 44-14; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 21
22. LOYOLA (1-1); def. Damien, 16-14; vs. Culver City, Thursday; 23
23. WARREN (2-0); def. La Serna, 52-7; vs. El Cajon Grossmont, Friday; 24
24. SAUGUS (2-0); def. Moorpark, 50-0; vs. Camarillo, Friday; NR
25. AYALA (2-0); def. Los Altos, 35-0; vs. Diamond Ranch, Thursday; NR
