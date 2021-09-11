Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

By Times staff
Saturday, September 11th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Bonita 28, San Dimas 14

Cajon 18, Lawndale 13

Camarillo 43, Oxnard 7

Gabrielino 14, Bosco Tech 10

Heritage Christian 28, South Pasadena 20

King 34, Riverside Poly 7

La Puente 20. Gladstone 0

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 49, South Torrance 12

Whittier Christian 14, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 7

INTERSECTIONAL

Santa Margarita 31, Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic 13

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 33, Calipatria 14

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Chadwick 28, Avalon 18

Faith Baptist 58, Downey Calvary Chapel 18

Flintridge Prep 67, Blair 6

Rolling Hills Prep 51, La Verne Lutheran 28

Thacher 44, Windward 7

INTERSECTIONAL

Hesperia Christian 36, Trona 8

