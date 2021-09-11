High school football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday, September 11th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Bonita 28, San Dimas 14
Cajon 18, Lawndale 13
Camarillo 43, Oxnard 7
Gabrielino 14, Bosco Tech 10
Heritage Christian 28, South Pasadena 20
King 34, Riverside Poly 7
La Puente 20. Gladstone 0
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 49, South Torrance 12
Whittier Christian 14, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 7
INTERSECTIONAL
Santa Margarita 31, Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic 13
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 33, Calipatria 14
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Chadwick 28, Avalon 18
Faith Baptist 58, Downey Calvary Chapel 18
Flintridge Prep 67, Blair 6
Rolling Hills Prep 51, La Verne Lutheran 28
Thacher 44, Windward 7
INTERSECTIONAL
Hesperia Christian 36, Trona 8
