Matt Logan watches Tanner McKee at the Coliseum as proud former coach

Corona Centennial football coach Matt Logan went to the Coliseum on Saturday night to watch his former quarterback, Tanner McKee, make his first career start for Stanford against USC. Not only did McKee lead Stanford to a 42-28 upset victory, but also the freshman was outstanding, completing 16 of 23 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

“It didn’t look like he was absent from football,” Logan said, referring to McKee’s two-year Mormon mission to Brazil after high school.

“He was out there doing his thing. It was fun to watch him play.”

McKee’s performance might have earned him the permanent starting position. To those who saw him lead Centennial to prominence, McKee’s effort didn’t come as a surprise.

“He was throwing accurate passes, making good decisions, getting rid of the ball fast,” Logan said.

Only once did one of his former Centennial teammates, USC linebacker Drake Jackson, cause trouble, but McKee was able to release the ball before Jackson hit him. “He got drilled by Drake,” Logan said.

Afterward, Logan said he sent a text to McKee congratulating him. McKee texted back, “Thanks coach.”